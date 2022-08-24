Petrobras faces a new war, now with the STF

the minister of Federal Supreme Court (STF), André Mendonçaasked for transparency in the pricing policy practiced by the Petrobras. Therefore, it determined on Monday 22 that the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) it’s the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) present a schedule of the measures and actions to be adopted in the next thirty days to guarantee the regularity of the prices of fuels in the country.

Mendonça determined a period of five days for the ANP and Cade to present the actions and asked for measures to determine the formation of prices by Petrobras.

The minister considers the agencies’ actions to be flawed in the face of the fuel crisis and demands greater action in relation to Petrobras. In the document, Mendonça also mentions the company’s profit this year, which was criticized by the president. Jair Bolsonaro and its allied base. Mendonça was nominated last year for the STF by Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election and has as one of his main campaign banners the reduction of fuel prices.

The decision comes at a time when Petrobras has already been reducing prices due to the drop in the price of a barrel of oil on the international market. In the last two months, the company has already made five cuts, two in diesel and three in gasoline. The price crisis generated a true tug of war between the president and Petrobras, leading to several changes in the company’s command, until the international situation gave a truce. Caio Mario Paes de Andradea member of the economic team of Minister Paulo Guedes, assumed the presidency in June, making him the fifth president of Petrobras in the Bolsonaro government.

