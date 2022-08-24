Pezzolano, from Cruzeiro, punished by the STJD in three games for sending off

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Pezzolano will be absent from the next three Cruzeiro departures Coach Paulo Pezzolano was judged, this Wednesday (24), for expulsion in Cruzeiro games against CSA, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, and Fluminense, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) punished the commander of Raposa in three matches.

In the 3-0 defeat against Tricolor Carioca, in Mineiro, Pezzolano received “scoldings” from referee Raphael Claus before being sent off, in the 42nd minute. Cruzeiro, in a shot in which the ball hit the arm of defender Manoel, from Tricolor.

“I inform you that, after being expelled, he invaded the field of play, leaving in my direction saying the following words: ‘you sons of bitches, you are stealing, they stole and they are stealing here too’ (repeating several times)”, reported the referee on the scoresheet.

“I clarify that the expelled coach had to be contained by his athletes and by the fourth referee of the match. I emphasize that he had already been verbally warned in the 36th minute. Finally, at the end of the match, the expelled coach entered the field of play, coming our way, apologizing for what happened,” he added.

In the STJD’s understanding, the Uruguayan coach’s actions were subject to a punishment game, to be carried out in Serie B. He was framed in article 258 of the CBJD, which says: “To undertake any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics not typified by the other rules of this code”.

Pezzolano expelled against CSA

In the 1-1 draw between CSA and Cruzeiro, at Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, referee Flvio Rodrigues de Souza reported several insults by Paulo Pezzolano. He also said he was threatened by the Uruguayan, who was sent off in the first half of the match valid for the 19th round of Serie B.

“After receiving a yellow card for complaining ostensibly requesting the intervention of VAR, the same (Pezzolano) held me by the arm in a disrespectful way. Immediately, I applied the second yellow card”, wrote Flvio Rodrigues.

“The coach held me by the collar of the shirt saying the following words: “You shit, you shit, son of a bitch, we’ll solve it after the game”. completed.

Pezzolano revolted with Flvio for a lack of Edson in Rmulo, near the bench of Cruzeiro. The celestial coach asked the referee to check the bid with the help of the video referee if the bid was for a red card. That, however, did not happen. The CSA player received a yellow card.

The coach appeared at Wednesday’s online trial to provide clarification and argued that he did not intend to offend the referee. In addition, he apologized and was embarrassed by the actions.

“Actually, I never meant to offend the referee. I didn’t say that 100%, but that’s what he wrote. Sometimes, the coach, because he’s so bloody, ends up losing control, makes mistakes. I want to apologize, for doing something that offend the referee. But offend? Honestly, no. But I want to apologize for going through this. It embarrasses me,” he said.

The arguments, however, were not enough to free him from punishment. Pezzolano was suspended for two games against CSA, one of which has already been served.

In other words, Cruzeiro will not have the coach on the edge of the field in the next three rounds of Serie B. In the game with Nutico, he will be out due to the expulsion against Grmio. The STJD’s punishments will be carried out against Sampaio Corra and Cricima.

Cruise Complaints

In the summary of the game between Cruzeiro and Fluminense, referee Raphael Claus also reported a riot in the stands of Gigante da Pampulha involving fans of both teams before the ball rolled. Cruzeirenses and Tricolores exchanged provocations since the opening of the stadium gates. A short time later, the insults turned into a fight.

In addition, Claus observed that goalkeeper Fbio, ex-Cruzeiro, was hit by an object on the outskirts of the field. The author of the object was not identified in the smula.