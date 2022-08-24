PGR opens preliminary investigation into Bolsonaro’s attacks on the polls during a meeting with ambassadors | Policy

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, determined that the technical area of ​​the PGR carry out an examination of the videos of the meeting and of the information available regarding the meeting.

The prosecutor wants to assess, for example, whether from official data it is possible to verify that the event was broadcast live. The broadcast could characterize that Bolsonaro’s speech reached the population, and was not restricted to those present in the room.

TV Brasil, controlled by the federal government, broadcast Bolsonaro’s speech at the live event. The opposition alleged that the president used a public good to promote his re-election bid.

The meeting took place on July 18. At the invitation of Bolsonaro, foreign ambassadors based in Brasília went to the official residence of Palácio da Alvorada to hear him talk about the electoral system. He repeated suspicions already denied by official authorities about the security of the ballot boxes and voting.

Bolsonaro’s speech generated reactions in civil society, which moved to carry out acts in defense of democracy, and also among politicians and the judiciary.

The opposition sued the Federal Supreme Court (STF) asking that Bolsonaro be prosecuted for a series of crimes, including the violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, incitement of animosity by the Armed Forces against constitutional powers and crime of responsibility.

MP asks the TSE that Bolsonaro be fined for speaking at a meeting with ambassadors

The opening of the preliminary investigation was communicated this Wednesday (24) to the STF. The PGR manifested itself after Minister Rosa Weber, of the STF, sent the request for an investigation made by the opposition.

For Lindôra Araújo, at this stage, opening an investigation would be premature. “Finally, in the current embryonic stage of representation, the preliminary investigation of the facts must take place in the context of news of a criminal fact in the PGR or in a petition before the STF, avoiding the premature initiation of an investigation”.

According to the Prosecutor, “the establishment of a police investigation sometimes requires a prior and simplified investigation, called verification of the origin of information […] in order to avoid the formal and hasty opening of a criminal investigation, with serious damage to the investigated”.