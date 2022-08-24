Phil Spencer to see less and less exclusives

Phil Spencer, leader of Microsoft Gaming and one of the most cherished figures among fans of Microsoft’s video game fun, believes that the number of exclusives will start to dwindle over the years.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Spencer says that games made for multiple platforms help more in the long-term health of the industry, rather than products that are tied to one platform.

This is a way of saying, in other words, that its current strategy is beneficial to the industry, while Sony’s is not so much.

“Maybe you buy your house an Xbox and I buy a PlayStation and our kids want to play games and they can’t because we bought the wrong piece of plastic to plug into the TV.”

“We really love the ability to bring in more players and reduce friction, so people feel safe when they’re playing, allowing them to meet their friends, play with their friends, whatever the device. I think in the long run that’s good for this industry.”

“Maybe in the short term, some people in some companies won’t like that. But I think as we get closer to the top of the hill and see where this industry can continue to grow, it will prove this to be true.”

Spencer didn’t say it directly, but he came very close to saying that Sony’s stance is so detrimental to the industry that sooner or later the owner of PlayStation will have to change its mind.