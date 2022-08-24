Philco HIT P8 bets on screen brightness, removable battery and clean Android | Analysis / Review

Philco has expanded its line of cell phones now in mid-2022 with the launch of the Hit P8, a more affordable model that completes the family formed by the P10, P12 and P13 models. The latter is the most basic and also the cheapest of the line, which should attract the attention of those who want to save as much as possible when choosing a new smartphone. Is it worth it?

The P8 has a removable back to give access to the battery, chip and micro SD slots. It is quite rare to see devices with this approach, but it is interesting for those who still enjoy carrying an extra battery in case of emergencies and do not want to be a slave to sockets or wait for slow charging via powerbank.

The design of the new Hit is a little curious. On the front there is a drop notch with a wider frame than is common in the segment. At the rear we have the initial impression that the device has four cameras, but there are only two; the others are light control sensors. The fingerprint sensor is located in the camera block itself