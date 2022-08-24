Physical activity reduces the risk of death from Covid-19 by 43%, says scientific analysis







Physical activity reduces risk of death from Covid 19 Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

You may not know it yet, but there is an important relationship between physical activity and Covid-19. It is not news to anyone that the coronavirus has totally changed the way of living on the planet. After all, it is a new virus, highly infectious and capable of killing. Therefore, the disease soon became one of the biggest problems faced by humanity.

In addition, despite not experiencing its worst days anymore – largely due to vaccination – it is worth noting that the pandemic is not over yet. Therefore, finding ways to mitigate the negative effects of Covid-19 remains a priority for the scientific community. And one of the ways found to reduce the impacts is, precisely, regular physical activity.

Physical activity and Covid-19: what studies show

According to a scientific analysis published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, which compiled approximately 15 studies on the relationship between physical activity and Covid-19, regular exercise tends to mitigate the effects of the disease.

The authors reveal that regular physical activity is able to slightly reduce the risk of infection. But the main finding was that the Hospitalization rate dropped by 36%, while death rate dropped by 43%. That is, if you exercise routinely, your chances of developing a serious picture of Covid-19 are considerably lower.

What is a regular activity

The research authors, based on studies that looked at the relationship between physical activity and Covid-19, also found how much exercise is needed to stay healthy. According to them, the recommended thing is at least 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week.

Important caveats

While the news is great, the researchers admit that the analysis is not a definitive verdict. After all, the methodology of the selected studies varies a lot and most of them were carried out with information provided by the volunteers themselves. In addition, there may also be a risk of bias, which leads to publishing only studies with conclusions about a supposed positive effect of physical activity.

In addition, it is still unclear why regular physical activity is able to protect the body from Covid-19. The idea, however, is that exercise increases the body’s immune capacity and fights disease risk factors such as overweight and obesity.