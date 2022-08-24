Physical activity seems to limit risks linked to covid-19, says study – 23/08/2022

People who practice physical activity regularly are at less risk of becoming infected with covid-19 and of developing severe symptoms, concluded a study published this Tuesday (23, Monday night in Brasilia), but with limitations admitted by its own authors. .

“Regular physical activity is associated with a lower risk of infection” with the coronavirus, as well as a better prognosis in terms of “hospitalizations, severity and mortality”, says the study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

It is already well established that good physical activity favors a better response of the body to respiratory diseases in general, but this work focuses on covid. This is not an isolated study, but an analysis that takes up and compiles around 15 preexisting works.

The authors indicate that regular physical activity slightly reduces the risk of infection and, above all, those of hospitalization (-36%) and death (-43%).

To reach the peak, the authors estimate that it takes at least 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. However, the study has limitations and does not allow concluding which mechanisms prevail in the body.

Good physical activity is likely to improve the immune response, but also to limit some risk factors in the face of covid, such as overweight. The authors caution that conclusions should be taken “with caution” because the methodology of the studies used varies greatly.

Most are based on data provided by patients about their physical activity, not an objective assessment.

The researchers also do not rule out a risk of bias that leads to publishing only studies with conclusions about a supposed positive effect of physical activity.

But “our findings could guide clinicians and health authorities” on the level of physical activity to recommend, particularly in high-risk Covid cases, the authors conclude.