Planet of the Apes | New movie will star Owen Teague

Production on the new Planet of the Apes movie appears to be close at hand now that it has officially gained its leading man.

According to a report by the deadlineOwen Teague was chosen to play the primate protagonist of the film directed by Wes Ball.

Also according to the report, the production of the new Monkey’s Planet is expected to start before the end of 2022.

Not much is officially known about the film until then, as its plot has been kept under wraps. However, some recent reports state that Next Caesar (likely role of Teague), Sylva and noa will be the main characters of the plot.

Monkey’s Planet is one of the most popular franchises in Hollywood. The next movie will Wes Ball (Maze Runner: Run or Die) as director, and it should be the start of a new trilogy.

It is speculated that the plot will take place after the death of Caesar, protagonist of the recent and acclaimed trilogy, in what is described as “bronze age” apes, where humans, though rarely seen, are mostly considered savage equivalents of pests.

The movie can bring different points of view, with characters that will come together at the end, the main one being Next Caesar.

It is unclear if Proxima will have any connection with Caesar, but he would be presented as one of the most powerful leaders of the new civilization, who believes that the key to the future is using the “old technology” of humans.

Next would ask for help from several monkeys, which will be known as “looters”including one by the name of Sylva, to explore this technology that is buried on Earth.

The plot would be driven by the fact that Proxima and Sylva destroyed a village on their journey of exploration, and a young ape survivor of the battle, named Noa, decided to team up with a mysterious human woman to exact revenge.