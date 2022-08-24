“Player agents are in London”; West Ham is not satisfied with Lázaro and puts R$ 202 million for another Flamengo baby

On Wednesday night (24), at 9:30 pm, the Flamengo faces São Paulo, away from home, in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal. On the other side of the bracket, Corinthians and Fluminense face each other in search of another spot for the big decision of the national tournament.

Recently, it was confirmed by Marcos Braz that West Ham, from England, is interested and has already consulted for the young attacking midfielder of the mengão. However, now, another gem revealed in the Nest could end up in the Premier League team. Information shows that the English team would be negotiating with Lucas Paquetá.

“West Ham United made an offer worth 40 million euros (about R$ 202 million) for midfielder Lucas Paquetá, from Lyon. The player’s agents are in London and want to close a deal with a Premier League club before the end of the window. Negotiations continue between the clubs.”reported Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Venê Casagrande brought the information that the player and his agents welcome a possible move to the English League. “The proposal was sent in the last few hours, and the French team has announced that they will make a counter-proposal. The chances are good that the player will change clubs in Europe.”.

According to information published on the “Lance!” portal, through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, Rubro-Negro Carioca would be entitled to receive 4% of the total value of the negotiation. If the deal comes to fruition in this amount, Flamengo could receive something in the region of R$ 8 million.