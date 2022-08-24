PM who stepped on black woman’s neck in SP is acquitted by Military Justice

Military Justice acquits PM who stepped on the neck of a black woman in the South Zone of São Paulo – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

PM soldier João Paulo Servato was acquitted by three votes to two by the São Paulo Military Justice of a charge based on four different crimes after he was filmed stepping on the neck of a black woman during an incident in Parelheiros, in the South Zone, in May 2020.

The episode of aggression against a merchant who was 59 years old at the time, took place on May 30, 2020 and was revealed by TV Globo’s “Fantástico” on July 12.

A sentencing council made up of a civil judge (togado) and four PM officers also absorbed Sevato’s partner at the time, Corporal Ricardo de Morais Lopes, from the prosecution.

José Álvaro Machado Marques, civil judge, and one of the PM officers voted to condemn the two police officers. They were the first to cast the vote at the judgment. The other three votes were in favor of the soldier and the corporal.

During the trial, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the State of São Paulo maintained that soldier Servato committed four crimes: bodily harm, abuse of authority, fraudulent misrepresentation and non-compliance with regulations.

The complaint against Corporal Lopes was based on two crimes: ideological falsehood and non-compliance with regulations.

Felipe Morandini, the victim’s defender, said he would appeal the sentence. He called the acquittal “absurd.”

The defense of the PMs, lawyer João Carlos Campanini, defended that his clients did not commit any crime.

A new hearing was scheduled by the Military Justice so that on the 30th, the sentence will be read and published, based on the votes cast this Tuesday (23). The acquittal decision, however, has already been taken.