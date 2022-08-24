Police are proud of the seizure of an old weapon and the web does not forgive: ‘From the time of Babylon’ – News

Abhishek Pratap 6 hours ago News Comments Off on Police are proud of the seizure of an old weapon and the web does not forgive: ‘From the time of Babylon’ – News 3 Views

Proud police officers in Toronto, Canada, learned in the funniest way possible how ruthless the web can be with the smallest slips.

The local police force published a tweet on August 22, in which it shows a gun that was “taken from the streets”, but reactions showed that the action did not impress anyone.




#offthestreets [fora das ruas] this weeksays the legend.


The image shows a weapon completely rusted and full of corrosion — deterioration caused by the action of time, no doubt.

“Off the streets?? Yes, the streets of Babylonian times,” said one of the comments, while others referenced Greek mythological figures.

“Poseidon wants his pipe back,” claimed another comment, citing the name of the ancient Greek folk regent of the seas.

“Thank God this horrible thing is off the streets. It could have given someone tetanus,” claimed another response, which did not forgive the police force.


Another profile listed two other equally old and probably useless guns seized by the Toronto Police. It is:



And this one, in 2021. Comments hinted that a gang of elderly people was at work in the city.




READ BELOW: Man arrested in stolen car with gun, whiskey, snake and uranium


About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Brazil records 190 new deaths from Covid; moving average of known cases is lowest in 3 months | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (24) 190 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 683,131 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved