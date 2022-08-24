Police are proud of the seizure of an old weapon and the web does not forgive: ‘From the time of Babylon’ – News

Proud police officers in Toronto, Canada, learned in the funniest way possible how ruthless the web can be with the smallest slips.

The local police force published a tweet on August 22, in which it shows a gun that was “taken from the streets”, but reactions showed that the action did not impress anyone.









#offthestreets [fora das ruas] this weeksays the legend.





The image shows a weapon completely rusted and full of corrosion — deterioration caused by the action of time, no doubt.

“Off the streets?? Yes, the streets of Babylonian times,” said one of the comments, while others referenced Greek mythological figures.

“Poseidon wants his pipe back,” claimed another comment, citing the name of the ancient Greek folk regent of the seas.

“Thank God this horrible thing is off the streets. It could have given someone tetanus,” claimed another response, which did not forgive the police force.





Another profile listed two other equally old and probably useless guns seized by the Toronto Police. It is:







And this one, in 2021. Comments hinted that a gang of elderly people was at work in the city.









