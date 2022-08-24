Police find body that could be one of the missing youths in Nova Iguaçu | Rio de Janeiro



Matheus, Douglas, Adriel and Jhonatan were childhood friends and were taken by hooded criminals when they boarded an app car – Reproduction/Social Networks

Rio – The Civil Police found, on the afternoon of this Monday (22), a body in the Capenga River, in Nova Iguaçu, in the Baixada Fluminense, which may be one of the four young men who disappeared on the 12th. Matheus Costa da Silva , 21 years old, Douglas de Paula Pampolha dos Santos, 22, Adriel Andrade Bastos, 24, and Jhonatan Alef Gomes Francisco, 28, were last seen at the time of the Valverde neighborhood, in the same municipality, when the application car in which were intercepted by bandits who kidnapped them.

The Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station (DHBF) was carrying out diligences along Travessa São Raimundo, in the KM 32 neighborhood, in search of the missing, when, around 4 pm, they located a body in the river. Firefighters arrived at the scene and pulled the victim out of the water. Afterwards, specialized teams were also called to the region.

The family members of Matheus, Douglas, Adriel and Jhonatan were notified and should appear on Tuesday morning (23) at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Nova Iguaçu. It is not yet known if there are conditions for recognizing the body, but the relatives will be sent to collect material for DNA confrontation.

“We were apprehensive and unfortunately it will be like this every time. It has been difficult”, said Jhonatan’s brother, Adilson Gomes Francisco. “I’m destroyed. My God, I just wanted my son back. I can’t take this pain anymore. Feel pain, a lot of despair, a lot of agony”, lamented Matheus’ mother, Ana Maria Costa. “I’m terrified, at the same time wanting it to be one of them and the other not. It’s all been very painful”, said Douglas’ aunt, Elisângela da Silva.

The DHBF continues to investigate the motive that led to the kidnapping and possible execution of the four boys. One of the lines of investigation indicates that the use and sale of drugs in the places dominated by Danilo Dias Lima’s militia, Tandera, may have been the cause of the ambush. The brother of one of the disappeared, who preferred not to identify himself, informed the DAY who had already received an anonymous message about this alleged motivation.

The man confirmed that his brother uses cigarettes, alcohol and marijuana, but that he did not traffic. After the death of two militiamen last Saturday (20), including Tandera’s brother, Delson de Lima Neto, better known as Delsinho, and Renato Alves de Santana, known as Fofo, during an action by the Civil Police, investigators linked the double with the perpetrator of the crime.