Politicians compare Bolsonaro’s and Ciro’s Sabbath tone in “JN”

Allies of the president claim that William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos had a softer approach to pedestrians

Allies of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) claim on social media that the anchors of the National Journal were treated more leniently in the interview with the PDT presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes than with the current Chief Executive. Read the transcript of the pedestrian interview to the JN.

The petist attended the hearing of the TV station Rede Globo this Tuesday (23.Aug.2022) and spoke for 30 minutes. Bolsonaro was interviewed on Monday (22.Aug) and made statements for 24 minutes.

THE TV Globo published the conversation with Ciro Gomes in full on the website of JN: here.

The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, said that “it was not possible” the same conduct with President Jair Bolsonaro. he made the Publication on your Twitter profile.

“It seems that Bonner has forgotten arrogance and debauchery, but he has not forgotten Bolsonaro. Even in the ‘friendly’ questions for Ciro Gomes, he takes the opportunity to make negative propaganda and speak untruths of the Bolsonaro government about the aid”, published the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria.

The candidate for state deputy Carmelo Neto (PL-CE) said that the presenters were “contained and respecting the ‘Coroné’ speaking time”second published on twitter.



“What a difference in treatment between Ciro and Bolsonaro, on the part of Globo, nothing against letting the candidate speak, everything against passion, preference and lack of isonomy between candidates. I wonder what will happen on Thursday. Unfortunate”, published the candidate for the Senate, Rogério Senador (PL).

“How sweet of Wiliam Bonner with Ciro Gomes, huh? Yesterday was cruel and today a little lamb. This leads to wondering on Thursday what will you do? A red carpet would be pretty coherent!”, published the presenter Milton Neves.

State candidate Alexandre Frota (PSDB) said that Ciro’s “talked about politician”. He he wrote on your Twitter profile.

Sequence of interviews

The TV news program with the highest audience in the country started to receive on Monday (22.Aug) the main candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. The 1st had been President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). O National Journal will interview former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the 5th (25.aug) and senator Simone Tebet (MDB) on the 6th (26.aug).

Here is the list of interview dates:

WHO IS CIRO

Vice: Ana Paula Matos (PDT);

convention: July 20, 2022;

application registration: August 9, 2022.

Ciro Ferreira Gomes, 64, is from Pindamonhangaba from São Paulo. He was born on November 6, 1957. He moved at age 4 to Sobral (CE), where he grew up and built his political career. Son of a public defender and politician and a teacher, Ciro has 4 brothers.

He ran his 1st election in 1982. He was elected and re-elected federal deputy for the PMDB (current MDB) in 1986. He interrupted his 2nd term in 1988 to win the contest for mayor of Fortaleza.

He was Governor of Ceará (1991-1994), Minister of Finance (1994-1995) and Minister of National Integration (2003-2006). He contested the 1998 and 2002 presidential elections for the PPS (current Citizenship) and 2018 for the PDT. He came in 3rd in the latter, with 12.47% of the votes.