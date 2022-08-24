positions with grants of up to R$ 8 THOUSAND, learn more

The month of August is already in the final stretch, but if you are looking for a chance in the job market, don’t be discouraged. This is because the offer of internship vacancies has increased and the crop of trainee programs is still very strong.

Among the main companies with open positions are the airline Azul, the bank Santander and the retailer Americanas. However, the chances don’t stop there. So, if you are interested and want to start working for good, check out the offers below.

internship vacancies

Santander Bank

Banco Santander has opened registration for its new Internship Program, which runs until 2 September. In this sense, students of technical or undergraduate courses, from the 2nd semester, can apply. In addition, availability to work in São Paulo (SP) is required. The start forecast is between the months of October and November of this year. So, if you are interested, apply at: https://bityli.com/eNcleDr.

Itaú Unibanco

Banco Itaú has open enrollment for the 2023 Trainee Program until September 5th. The vacancies are for the Business sector, in Wholesale and Retail.

The selection process, in turn, is valid for graduates in any Higher Course from December 2020 onwards., In addition, students in the Humanities, Exacts or Biological areas, with graduation scheduled until July 2024, also have chances. .

Furthermore, the remuneration for Itaú trainees is R$ 8 thousand per month, in addition to benefits. The program, which lasts up to 18 months, is scheduled to start in January 2023. So, sign up at: traineefeitocomvoce.com.br.

American stores

Americanas SA, owner of major brands such as Americanas, Submarino and Shoptime, has an internship program open until September 4th.

Therefore, the company is looking for students with graduation scheduled for July 2023. It is not necessary to have any previous experience; and more: the work will be in the face-to-face model. The program will be valid for up to 8 months. Accepted courses and other details, as well as registration, are at: https://bityli.com/rBLCueUp.

See too: Internships and Trainees: More than 10,000 opportunities available with grants of up to BRL 8,000

Other opportunities

In addition to the opportunities mentioned above, internship vacancies are open in other large companies such as:

CPFL Energa – until September 7th: https://bityli.com/OATZtr ;

; Azul Linhas Aéreas:- until 12 September: https://bityli.com/ahSQhpv;

Goodyear – until September 23: https://bityli.com/ikJGmtP .

These are some of the opportunities. Good luck!

See too: Coca-Cola Internship and Trainee Programs: Applications are open, see how to participate