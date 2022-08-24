President of the TSE, Moraes meets with Minister of Defense | Elections 2022

The meeting at the TSE headquarters lasted about an hour – the press was not allowed to access the place to take pictures, and the authorities did not give an interview. Until the last update of this report, the court had not released details of the encounter.

After the meeting with Nogueira, Moraes received representatives from the Federal Police. The meeting lasted about 30 minutes. Afterwards, representatives of the Pact for Democracy movement were also received by the president of the TSE.

On Monday (22), Moraes met with the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Upon leaving, Pacheco once again defended the security of electronic voting machines and the work of the Electoral Justice – a speech that has been echoed by several authorities in the country in recent weeks. See below:

Moraes meets with Pacheco

The Ministry of Defense, against this movement in defense of Electoral Justice, has been embracing the suspicions and unfounded attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro on the security of electronic voting machines and the transparency of the electoral system.

In recent months, as a member of the Elections Transparency Commission, the Army has complained of not being “prestigious” and demanded “technical discussion” about the list of suggestions sent by the military to the court.

In practice, most of the suggestions had already been accepted or were redundant – and the decision to reject some of the ideas had already been justified in public documents (see in the video below).

In one of those moments of contestation, at the beginning of August, the Ministry of Defense sent a “very urgent” letter to the TSE asking for access to the source code of the electronic voting machines. In response, the court clarified that the government could have accessed the material as early as 2021 and that teams were authorized to inspect the code that same week.

