Primo kills 11-month-old baby and injures 4 more people from the same family, in Brumadinho, Grande BH | Minas Gerais

An 11 month old child he died and four young people stayed injured by shots made by a cousin on Tuesday night (23), in Brumadinho, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. According to the police report, Eduardo Jorge Pinto, 28, confessed to the crime to police shortly after being arrested.

Eduardo also said, as stated in the BO, who has a drug problem and that the motivation for the crime would be a reprisal for the attempt to have him compulsorily hospitalized for addiction treatment. He already has other stints with the police.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The man, according to the police, arrived at the family’s house, in the Tejuco neighborhood, in the early evening. He was riding a red motorcycle when he stopped in front of the residence and talked, in a threatening tone, with his cousins. Eduardo would have said: ‘Today you will see who I am!’

Three victims shot by their cousin in Brumadinho remain hospitalized, two in serious condition

After the threat, Eduardo left the house and then returned armed. He shot five cousins, aged between 11 months and 25 years.

First, the shots were aimed at a 15-year-old girl who was at the door of the house. The other young people who were next to her ran into the property. Eduardo pursued them and shot two of them, aged 14, and also the baby Enzo Gabriel Ambrósio, who did not resist and died. The child would be one year old in September.

VIDEO: MC Kauan smiles when arrested by PMs on the coast of SP and says he is ‘another innocent’

MC Kauan smiles when arrested by PMs on the coast of SP and says he is ‘another innocent’ PAWN PARTY: The most feared bull among rodeo riders in Barretos is valued at R$ 500 thousand

1 of 3 Enzo Gabriel, 11-month-old baby, died on Tuesday night (23). — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media Enzo Gabriel, 11 months old, died on Tuesday night (23). — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

When the shooter was leaving the house, another cousin, 21 years old, João Vitor Ferreira, arrived by car and tried to stop him by throwing the vehicle on top of Eduardo, but he was also shot. João lost control of the car and crashed into a bus stop.

The criminal tried to flee on foot, but was located by the police. A weapon was seized from him.

The baby’s grandmother mourned the child’s death.

“His mother already had the ‘train’ all paid for to have his one-year-old party. It was the last smile he gave me, she called me grandma. This pain is very difficult, it is very… I really want justice. Taking the life of an 11 month old is very painful for a mother, for a grandmother, for the family. We want justice!”, said Rosana Pinto, Enzo’s grandmother.

2 of 3 ‘It was the last smile he gave me, he called me grandma. It’s very difficult’, Enzo’s grandmother told TV Globo. — Photo: Henrique Campos/TV Globo ‘It was the last smile he gave me, he called me grandma. It’s very difficult’, Enzo’s grandmother told TV Globo. — Photo: Henrique Campos/TV Globo

Days before killing his cousin, Eduardo would have gone to the same place and shot into the air. The teenagers who were shot, in addition to their 21-year-old cousin, were treated and are not at risk of dying. The Civil Police investigate the case.

3 of 3 Eduardo Jorge Pinto, 28, is the suspect in the crime. — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction Eduardo Jorge Pinto, 28, is the suspect in the crime. — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction

Eduardo Jorge Pinto, 28, the man who killed his 11-month-old baby cousin and injured four other relatives on Tuesday night (23), in Brumadinho, Grande BH, has an extensive criminal record.

In the Military Police incident records system, Eduardo’s name was found in 21 cases between 2015 and 2022.

He appears as a victim and author of occurrences of threat, resistance, bodily harm, theft, attempted murder and domestic violence.