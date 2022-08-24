PRIO (PRIO3) informs about the purchase of a company that belonged to Eike Batista – Money Times

THE PRIOR (PRIOR3), old PetroRiosaid this Tuesday, in a statement sent to the market, that so far there is no binding document or decision taken on the purchase of Dommo Energy (DMMO3), ex-OGX, which belonged to the businessman Eike Batista.

In addition, the company informed that PRIO has dispersed capital and does not have a defined shareholder, as reported by journalist Lauro Jardim, from the The globe.

According to the journalist, the PRIOR should not complete the operation now, but when the tax credits it has are validated by the IRS.

THE Activate Investments considers that the purchase of PRIOR was expected by the market. For the team of analysts, the operation can be positive, if the tax credits exceed the amounts actually paid.

the action of dome is one of the highlights of the year, with a 224% increase, driven precisely by the company’s sales expectations.

