Productive sector silences about Moraes’ operation against Bolsonarista businessmen

Questioned by the antagonist about the search and seizure operation against Bolsonaristas who defended the self-coup, the main business entities in the states in which these businessmen operate chose not to comment on the issue.

The report sought the industry federations of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.

Fiesp, which represents São Paulo, said it would not comment on the matter. Fiergs, from the South, only stated that “the entity makes no representations about individual opinions”. Advisors from the Federation of Industries of Santa Catarina (Fiesc), where Mormaii, a company owned by one of the investigated, is located, could not be reached throughout the day to comment on the matter.

Fiesc, however, has already positioned itself on this year’s elections – in a manifesto that does not mention the word “democracy” in no time.

“In this decisive moment for the country, the industry of Santa Catarina reaffirms its belief and its commitment to free enterprise and economic freedom. We defend that the election is peaceful, that guarantees the security of the voter and that his will is respected, in a reliable and auditable process.”

To Folha, the executive president of Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants), Paulo Solmucci, defended the owner of Coco Bambu, Afrânio Barreira Filho. “Of course he is a Bolsonarista, he is close to the president. But in this matter of associating him with a coup, I, personally, do not prosper.”

