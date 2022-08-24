Project inserts treatment for loss of smell in SUS – Notícias

08/24/2022 – 08:04

Billy Boss/House of Representatives The author of the proposal, deputy Otto Alencar Filho

Bill 2127/22 determines that the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of alterations resulting from total loss of smell (anosmia) or partial loss (hyposmia) will integrate the actions of the Unified Health System (SUS). The text is under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, people paid more attention to their sense of smell”, observed the author of the proposal, deputy Otto Alencar Filho (PSD-BA). “Loss of smell is one of the symptoms of that disease, and it is not uncommon for patients to take months and even years to regain that sense,” he said.

“It is important to emphasize that people affected by the loss of smell find difficulties in everyday situations, such as food deterioration and gas leaks, among others”, continued the deputy. “These eventualities can jeopardize physical integrity or harm health even more.”

Procedure

The project is in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Reporting – Ralph Machado

Editing – Natalia Doederlein