Qualicorp has open positions; see how to guarantee your

One of the largest health plan administrators in Brazil, Qualicorp, is looking for several professionals to fill its team of employees. Check out what positions are offered and how to apply!

What are the job openings offered by Qualicorp?

The exact number of vacancies that Qualicorp is offering was not disclosed, but the company is looking for professionals for the most diverse positions in different locations. Check out!

Sr Actuarial Analyst;

Corporate Customer Analyst;

Junior Compliance Analyst;

Sr. Communications Analyst;

IT Development Analyst PL;

Diversity and Inclusion Analyst;

Sr. Management Information Analyst;

Junior Operations Analyst;

Sr Process and Management Analyst;

PL Product Analyst;

Sr Project and Process Analyst;

PL Information Security Analyst;

Sr. Information Security Analyst;

Junior ESG Analyst;

Administrative assistant;

Financial administrative assistant;

PCD Administrative Assistant;

Administrative Sales Assistant;

Operations Assistant;

Data Scientist Jr;

Relationship consultant;

Sr. Relationship Consultant;

Sales consultant;

Nurse Auditor;

BI Jr Specialist;

Scrum Master.

The vacancies are divided between Brasília, Belo Horizonte – MG, Fortaleza – CE, Porto Alegre – RS, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, Barueri – SP and São Paulo – SP. Salaries were not disclosed, but some of the benefits offered by Qualicorp are: medical assistance, dental assistance, meal or food vouchers, life insurance, transportation vouchers, among others.

How to apply for vacancies?

To apply, simply access the Qualicorp website, select the type of vacancy, location and area you want to work, then click on the desired position, select the option “Apply for the vacancy” and fill in the form with the requested data. Once that is done, just wait for the company to respond with a positive or negative response regarding your candidacy.

