Relatives of young people surrendered in app car in Nova Iguaçu try to identify second body found in river | Rio de Janeiro

Relatives of young people who disappeared 12 days ago after being approached by criminals in an app car in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, try to identify, this Wednesday (24), a second body found in the Capenga River . He was taken to the city’s Medico-Legal Institute (IML).

Agents from the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station and the Fire Department will resume the search for the other two bodies at 9 am. The Capenga River is used by militiamen to hide the bodies of those killed by the criminal group.

“What happened to them was an evil, a cruelty, a cowardice that we see happening every day in our state and in our country. People are taking other people’s lives for nothing. And they take their lives because they know they will have another chance. Family members who lose and no longer have it,” said Adilson Gomes, brother of Jhonatan, one of the missing.

1 of 3 Young people disappeared in Nova Iguaçu after being approached in an app car — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Young people disappeared in Nova Iguaçu after being approached in an app car — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The following are missing: Douglas de Paula Pamplona22 years old; Adriel Andrade Bastosof 24, and Jhonatan Alef Gomesof 28.

On Tuesday (23), the body of Matheus Costa da Silva, 21, was recognized because of a tattoo. The identity was also confirmed by fingerprint.

“He was a painter, but his dream was to have a graphic studio, because he liked to do his montages, but unfortunately they took that away from him”, said Ana Maria Costa, Matheus’ mother.

2 of 3 On Tuesday (23), the body of Matheus Costa da Silva, 21, was recognized because of a tattoo — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo On Tuesday (23), the body of Matheus Costa da Silva, 21, was recognized because of a tattoo — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The youths have been missing since August 12, after boarding an app car to a mall.

The group was passing through the Valverde neighborhood when the vehicle was surrounded by heavily armed and hooded men. The driver of the vehicle has already been heard and said that the four were taken and tied up.

3 of 3 Police and firefighters should continue the search in the Capenga River this Wednesday (24) — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Police and firefighters should continue the search in the Capenga River this Wednesday (24) – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

According to the investigations, the militiamen Delson Lima Neto, known as Delsinho — brother of the militiaman Danilo Dias Lima, known as Tandera —, and Renato Alves de Santana, known as Fofo, were responsible for the execution of the boys. The two were killed on Saturday (20), with two other men who were also part of the militia, during an exchange of fire with police.

The agents work with some lines of investigation for the motivation of the crime. One of them is that the group would be using and selling drugs in the militia’s area of ​​operation.

Another possibility investigated is that one of them would have made a purchase from a relative of Delsinho, but the payment was made with a cloned card.

Families question these lines of inquiry.