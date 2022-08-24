Revenue opens consultation on the 4th batch of Income Tax refund

The Federal Revenue opens, this Wednesday (24/8), at 10 am, the consultation of the fourth batch of refund of the Income Tax 2022, related to the declarations of the base year of 2021. In the shipment, residual refunds will also be available of previous years.

In all, the lot will be paid to 4,462,564 taxpayers, and refunds total R$ 6 billion. The funds will be deposited on August 31.

To consult, the taxpayer must access the Revenue website, in the option “My Income Tax” and then click on “Consult Restitution”. On the page, the option to make a simple or complete consultation of the declaration status is available.

It is still possible to request the rectification, if you find any pending in the registration. The consultation is also available on the IRS application.

***photo-report-of-income-tax The deadline for submitting the Individual Income Tax Declaration 2022 – base year 2021 is until May 31. The IRS expects to receive more than 34 million statements this year. The payment of refunds starts at the end of May and goes until SeptemberReproduction / Brazil Agency ***photo-report-of-income-tax The general rule for this year defined that all Brazilians who received taxable income above R$ 28,559.70 in 2021 must declare income tax.Reproduction / Brazil Agency Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ***photo-report-of-income-tax In addition, among the citizens who must make the declaration, there are those who had capital gain in the sale of assets and rights, the ownership of assets or rights with a total value of more than R$ 300 thousand and those who were exempt from tax on the gain. of capital in the sale of residential propertiesReproduction / Brazil Agency ***photo-report-of-income-tax The fine for the taxpayer who does not make the declaration or delivers it after the deadline will be at least R$ 165.74. The maximum amount can reach up to 20% of the tax dueGetty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ***photo-report-of-income-tax Exempt taxpayers can also declare. In this case, the purpose of the declaration is to receive back some tax amount that was withheld at source last year, or just to prove income or assets.Getty Images ***photo-report-of-income-tax This year, the Federal Revenue released a new way to make the Income Tax declaration: through the Declaration Generator Program (PGD) application.Getty Images Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ***photo-report-of-income-tax The declaration can still be filled out online, by e-CAC, without having to download or install any program, and by the “Meu Tax de Renda” app for cell phones and tablets.Reproduction / Brazil Agency ***photo-report-of-income-tax The IRS requires taxpayers to declare in the Income Tax all they have earned and paid by December 31 of the calendar year. In addition, alternative sources of income, such as rent receipts, must be declared.Getty Images Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ***photo-report-of-income-tax The declarant also needs to inform the goods, rights and gains exempt from IR, such as the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and the income from some investments Getty Images ***photo-report-of-income-tax Diagnostic tests for Covid-19 carried out in the laboratory may be deducted from the 2022 Income Tax return, provided that payment is provenGetty Images Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner ***photo-report-of-income-tax Taxpayers find out whether or not they are entitled to a refund at the time of filing the IR. This year, the refund can be made in the accounts of the declarants via PIX. However, it will only be accepted if the key is the same as the CPF of the holder of the declarationGetty Images ***photo-report-of-income-tax The amounts referring to the year 2022, calendar year 2021, will be refunded in five lots, between May and September 2022Disclosure / Federal Revenue 0

Who gets?

Of the total amount of the lot, R$ 265 million will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority:

elderly people over 80 years old (7,855 people);

taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old (60,575 people);

taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness (5,514 people); and

taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching (25,854 people).

There were also 4.3 million non-priority taxpayers who delivered the declaration until May 30th.

How do I know if I’ve fallen into the fine mesh?

When carrying out the consultation, the taxpayer will be able to know whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, if he fell into the so-called “fine mesh”.

It is also possible to access the “statement” of the Income Tax on the Federal Revenue website in the e-CAC to obtain the information.

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the Federal Revenue website itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.