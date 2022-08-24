Rio police identify suspect in killing administrator who participated in the soap opera ‘Barriga de Aluguel’ as a baby | Rio de Janeiro

Police have identified one of the suspects in the killing of administrator Bruno Moreira, 31, who was murdered on June 22 in a robbery in Marechal Hermes, in the North Zone of Rio.

Bruno Moreira, 31, worked as an app driver. The family keeps fond memories of Bruno’s participation as a baby in TV Globo’s soap opera “Barriga de Aluguel” to this day.

Security camera footage recorded the crime. It is possible to see that, shortly after 20:00, bandits on motorcycles order Bruno to stop the car.

The burglar with a delivery backpack is the first to approach the victim. Then the other follows. Bruno does not react to the assault, even so, he is killed with a shot to the head.

The crime took place on the corner of Acapu and Carolina de Assis streets. The robbers flee, one in Bruno’s car and the other on the motorcycle.

The stolen vehicle was found the next day – burned – in the neighborhood of Turiaçu, North Zone of Rio.

“He didn’t react, nothing, it was mean. It’s a great longing, it’s a great pain”, says Bruno’s mother, Liliana Ferreira Leite.

After two months of investigations, agents from the Homicide Police Station in the capital claim that they identified Tiago da Silva Freitas Rosas as Bruno’s killer.

Tiago has several stints with the police for drug trafficking.

“The individual known as Burgão, active in the drug trade of Honório Gurgel and Coelho Neto. is an individual with some passages for drug trafficking in the years 2016, 2017 and 2018, an extremely dangerous individual”, says delegate Alexandre Herdy.

Tiago da Silva had his arrest decreed by the Justice and is considered a fugitive.

On social media, police found pictures of him sporting a rifle. In another photo, it is written: “the face of crime”.

Now, the police are trying to identify Tiago’s partner who was on the motorcycle.

The mother cannot accept the cruelty of the bandits and remembers – with affection – when Bruno – still a baby – made a participation in the soap opera “Barriga de Renta”.

“The soap opera was one of the good memories, he was proud, I felt that he was proud of having made the soap opera. My son was very much loved, very loved, my son only had love to give”, says Liliana.

