Rodrigo denies breaking up with Doria, says he will not give ‘a platform for the president’ and promises to eliminate surgery queues | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

PSDB candidate for the government of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia was the third to be interviewed in the g1 series, which began on Monday (22).

To the presenter of SP1, Alan Severiano, the current governor of the state said, this Wednesday (24),

During the interview, Garcia commented on João Doria’s departure from politics and denied that he had broken up with the former governor due to internal disputes in the party.

On the national scene, he said he did not want support from presidential candidates and said that he would not be a “president of the republic’s platform”.

The current governor of the state also promised to eliminate the queue of surgeries and denied that the state has lost leadership in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), Fernando Haddad (PT) and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) had 6% or more in the August 15 Ipec poll and, therefore, were interviewed live by Alan Severiano, SP1 presenter, straight from the studio of the g1, in São Paulo.

Carol Vigliar (UP), Gabriel Colombo (PCB), Altino Júnior (PSTU), Antonio Jorge (DC), Vinicius Poit (Novo), Elvis Cezar (PDT) and Edson Dorta (PCO), other candidates for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, will participate of recorded interviews with reporter Wallace Lara, which will be shown from 8/29 to 9/6.

Rodrigo Garcia took over the government of the state of SP after Doria left, who, at the time, was leaving office to run for the presidency of the republic. The process was marked by numerous conflicts within the PSDB, and ended with Doria’s withdrawal from participating in the elections.

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) answers the question about his relationship with Doria

“When João left public life, he announced this to the entire Brazilian press after completing an important stage in his life as governor of São Paulo and as mayor of São Paulo. Then João abandoned public life for the reasons he has already explained. and we keep our relationship, no kind of breakup.”

“There was no betrayal. A dialogue between politicians, this type of dialogue is natural. Each one has its own style, each one has its form. I started with Mário Covas. Each one has a style, his way of seeing. I am different from João , which is different from Alckmin, which is different from Serra”

Current governor of São Paulo, Garcia avoided answering about the support of candidates for the presidency of the republic. He believes that his profile is able to reach different voters and says he does not have political ‘godfathers’.

“I’m not here, Alan, as a candidate for governor, for reelection, to give the president of the republic a platform. I was not forged within a PT power project or a project of the Bolsonaro family to be a candidate for governor of São Paulo, I am a candidate for my story, my godfather is my whole story, a story of successes and mistakes as we all do”.

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) answers the question about a possible ‘Bolsodrigo’ vote

In the area of ​​health, Rodrigo Garcia promised to assist all people waiting for surgeries in the state.

“My commitment is that by the end of the year we will no longer have this queue of surgeries. Zero those people who were in the queue. Naturally, other people should join.”

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) answers the question about queues for surgeries in SP

Protagonism in vaccination against Covid

During the administration of João Doria (PSDB), São Paulo was a pioneer in vaccination campaigns against Covid. Since he took over the government, however, the state has stopped anticipating the application of booster doses or immunization of children.

Garcia denied that the state had lost prominence and defended the autonomy of city halls and said that the country is in another moment of the pandemic.

“São Paulo is the state that vaccinates the most. I understood that the mayors could assume this protagonist. São Paulo is a supplier to the city halls. The decision of children was taken by other municipalities even without knowing if there were doses available. “.

Creation of the 4th year of high school indefinitely

The current governor did not confirm whether the state will maintain the plan announced in 2020, during João Doria’s administration, of creating the 4th year of optional high school for 3rd year students who wish to better prepare for the entrance exam.

“It could be, an evaluation of the former secretary Rossieli of the current secretary Hubert, there needs to be a consensus of the education community on what the best strategies are. content to evaluate the next steps. Now, everything that is put to me as a good strategy to recover the learning, goes to the support of the governor of São Paulo.”

Private Initiative in Education

He also defended greater participation of the private sector in education and that this will be done from high school onwards.

“I am convinced that the private sector is faster than the state to do this.”