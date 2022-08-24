Rodrigo Garcia’s heritage is much greater than declared – 08/24/2022 – Power

Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), a candidate for reelection in São Paulo, has a real estate that includes farms, mansions and other properties in the name of his company, well above that declared to the Electoral Court.

The properties located by Sheet are registered in the name of Centroeste Agropecuária, owned by Rodrigo.

The company owns cattle ranches in Mato Grosso do Sul and Goiás — in an area that, together, is equivalent to 27 Ibirapuera parks, according to records —, in addition to high-end houses in the interior of São Paulo.

The governor declared to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) a total of R$ 5.7 million in assets when registering his candidacy, being the richest among the candidates for the São Paulo government. In the list, there are R$ 2 million in shares of the Centroeste company, owner of assets above this value.

The non-inclusion of assets is not illegal, but it makes transparency about the candidate’s assets difficult. Properties in the name of the governor’s company may be worth ten times more than what is declared to the Electoral Court, according to assessments by brokers consulted by the Sheet.

When questioned, the governor’s advisory stated that there is no illegality and that the company’s share capital has no necessary relationship with the value of the quotas and its assets.

According to company documentation, three farms are located in Mato Grosso do Sul, in the cities of Paranaíba and Inocência. According to data from the National Rural Registry System, the three farms, two of them called Conquista and one called Progresso, total 1,700 hectares.

The other property owned by Rodrigo’s company is Fazenda São, in Serranópolis (GO). According to the rural cadastre system, it has 2,600 hectares.

The report spoke with brokers specializing in farms in Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul and found that, on a conservative estimate, four properties with these dimensions in the same places can exceed a total value of R$ 50 million.

As revealed by the Panel column, Sheethe also withheld from the Electoral Court a mansion located in the luxury condominium Fazenda Boa Vista, in Porto Feliz, in the interior of the state (116 km from the capital).

According to the notary’s documents obtained by the report, in updated values, the property was acquired for R$ 1.2 million, in 2009. However, the registration records that, later, there was the construction of a property with almost 1,600 m² — estimated value of R$ 2.9 million.

In a wide area of ​​preserved forest and lakes, the Fazenda Boa Vista development brings together golf courses, an equestrian center and space for triathlon practice.

In addition to this one, the report located four other properties in São José do Rio Preto – including two other houses in high-end condominiums.

The last of them was acquired for R$ 1.6 million, in September of last year, and is located in a condominium of mansions in the city, the Harmonia Residence. The residential property has a swimming pool and a built area of ​​313 m².

Another property in the city is in the well-known Residencial Damha 1 and was purchased from Rodrigo’s mother, Eurides, for the equivalent of R$ 920 thousand in current values. She died in 2020.

Built on a plot of 1,053 m², the house has two floors and a large terrace with a swimming pool. The built-up area alone is 669 m². According to a deed drawn up in December 2007, Centroeste acquired the property from Rodrigo’s mother.

There are also two other properties in São José do Rio Preto in the company’s name, one purchased in 2008 for R$288,000, in adjusted values, and another for R$250,000 last year.

Citing only the purchase values ​​adjusted for inflation, the four properties in São José do Rio Preto would be worth R$ 3 million.

Brokers who spoke to the report, however, claim that properties in highly valued condominiums are worth much more than the values ​​described in the registrations.

As an example, the house on Damha 1 alone, one of the most luxurious in São José do Rio Preto, has an estimated valuation of R$3.8 million.

Despite giving a wrong impression about the candidate’s assets, experts consulted say that there is no irregularity in keeping the assets in the name of the company.

According to electoral lawyer Renato Ribeiro de Almeida, the legal entity is not to be confused with the individual, therefore, this type of situation is not prohibited by electoral legislation.

Owner of the properties, the company Centroeste was established by Rodrigo’s parents in 1992, and operates in the field of cargo transport. But, since December 2021, it belongs only to Rodrigo and has his wife, Luciana, as an administrator.

On the same date, the economic activity was changed from cargo transport to activities to support livestock, rental of own properties, brokerage in the purchase and sale of real estate, real estate appraisal, in addition to the purchase and sale of real estate.

Rodrigo was admitted as a partner at Centroeste in 1996, being one of the owners alongside his mother — his father retired from command of the company. In July 1998, the then ally of Rodrigo Gilberto Kassab (PSD) became one of Centroeste’s partners, with a value of R$ 111,500.

Parallel to business, Rodrigo e Kassab started the campaign that led to the first being elected state deputy and the second to the Federal Chamber.

According to data from Jucesp (Junta Comercial do Estado de São Paulo), Kassab left Centroeste in March 2007, the same day Flavio Castelli Chuery, who acted as parliamentary advisor to Rodrigo and Kassab, was admitted as a partner.

Rodrigo and Kassab met through the PFL, in the mid-1990s, and their political career partnership ended with a fight in 2011. Both do not speak to each other to this day.

In addition to buying real estate, Centroeste also negotiates. The report located the sale of two properties in São José do Rio Preto. A farm in Paranaíba was also transferred to the company Comapi Agropecuária, in 2012, for a value that today would be R$ 3.7 million.

Rodrigo says that the declaration to the TSE follows the legislation

In a note to Sheetthe governor’s office stated that there was no illegality.

“Rodrigo Garcia received a donation from his parents to the company Centroeste with activities in the field of transport, agriculture and the purchase and sale of real estate. , as determined by law”, says the note.

The statement also states that the resolution of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that regulates the registration of candidacies determines that the candidate’s assets be declared in accordance with what the Federal Revenue requires.

“The assets belong to the company. Rodrigo Garcia could not declare them as if they belonged to the individual, even under penalty of constituting a crime of electoral falsehood. The declaration brought the company’s shares, for the value of its share capital.”