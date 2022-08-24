Rodrigo Mussi asked his mother not to appear on TV during the BBB

One of the chapters in the confusion between Mara Lúcia, mother of Rodrigo Mussi, and her children, involves the pre-selection process for BBB22. During an interview with Domingo Espetacular, on Record TV, the trader revealed that she had received a call from a prosecutor shortly before the reality show aired. She says that she heard from this prosecutor the message that her son hated her and that he didn’t want to have his image attached to her.

“On the matter she speaks [no Domingo Espetacular] that the prosecutor called her when Rodrigo entered BBB22 to say how much he hated her; she is referring to me. My brother asked to call our mother when they were going to announce the participants. I didn’t want to, I hadn’t spoken to her in years, but Rodrigo asked for him and said it was fine. He wanted his mother not to meddle in his life. Because we know the play, we know what it is capable of doing and happening”, said Diogo about his mother’s speech to Record TV.

The lawyer, who managed his brother’s social media and accompanied him daily at the hospital while he was in a coma, says that this request happened because they know what Mara would be capable of after the digital influencer appeared on TV: “We know her history and her past. I called her and said that Rodrigo didn’t want her to get involved, to do an interview, to pay for being a good mother, you know? I asked her to stay with her, as the two have no relationship.”

“When he left [do BBB] and if they wanted to have a relationship, it was up to them. But Rodrigo asked me at that moment for her to stay with her. That’s what I told her. Then he said he knew a lot about her and if she didn’t stay with her, anyway, I would expose. She stayed in hers out of fear, it wasn’t because she wanted to not,” he added.

It is worth remembering that the LeoDias column had exclusive access to the message in which Mara Lúcia Abrão de Carvalho, mother of former BBB22 Rodrigo Mussi, charged R$ 50 thousand shortly after leaving the reality show. According to what the woman said in an interview given to Domingo Espetacular, the amount would be a debt related to a trip that the ex-BBB made to Australia with her money.

Using the profile of her store, nicknamed Rafa Noivas, the influencer’s mother claimed that the money had not been returned and that Mussi would have until the 10th (probably February, a week after Rodrigo was eliminated from BBB22) to pay her. , if it would not tell “the whole truth”.

