Rodrigo Mussi’s brother ‘kicks the bucket’, detonates his own mother and exposes alleged troubled past: “It was horrible”

After the interview that Mara Lucia Abrao de Carvalhothe matriarch of the Mussi family, gave the “Spectacular Sunday”, in which came to accuse a person, whose name was not revealed, of allegedly making him move away from Rodrigo, the brothers Rodrigo and Diogo decided to comment on their mother’s statements.

After the interview, Diogo Mussi, Rodrigo’s brother, gave the talk by detonating his own mother. In an interview with the “Metrópoles” portal, the lawyer made strong statements about Mara. In one of the moments, the brother of the ex-confined man even commented on the alleged troubled past with his mother.

“She was always brainwashed, saying, ‘Oh, Dad stole Mom, took everything from Mom.’ Since I was against my father so much, my father once showed me the process and showed that he asked for the separation and he only got a motorcycle, while she kept all the assets. She lost everything with fuss, with men. She would go to rodeos and come back with a bunch of men.”he began saying.

Then Diogo revealed some intimate details about his mother. “Once I slept outside the house, I came back the next day, I had to climb out the window because no one answered. When I climbed out the window, I saw 11 men, I counted, there were 11 strange men sleeping in her house. I’ve seen a naked man in her bed. She went out and came back with a bunch of strange people. It was disgusting, it was horrible”he added.