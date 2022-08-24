Rodrigo Mussi’s brother says he already caught his mother at home with 11 men: ‘It was disgusting’

Diogo Mussibrother of ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi, said that the statements given by Mara Lúcia Abrão, mother of the two, are false. According to him, who gave an interview to the newspaper metropolisesthe mother would have been spotted at home with 11 men at once, when the two were younger.

“She was always brainwashed, saying, ‘Oh, daddy stole mommy, took everything from mommy.’ process, showed that he is the one who asked for the separation and only stayed with a motorcycle, while she kept all the goods. she lost everything with gandaiawith men,” he said in a statement to the column of Leo Dias.

The interview with Diogo deals with information provided by Mara Lúcia to the program Domingo Espetacular, from RecordTV, shown last Sunday (21). At the time, she mentioned the desire for a possible reconciliation with Rodrigo.

The case of men at home would have been traumatic for Diogo who, like Rodrigo, remembers difficult times with his mother. In the report, he said that the case occurred on a day that he slept outside the house and on return was unable to enter the residence.

“When I climbed out of the window, I saw 11 men. I counted: they were 11 strange men sleeping at her house. I’ve seen a naked man in her bed. She went out and came back with a bunch of strange people. It was disgusting, it was horrible,” added Rodrigo’s brother.