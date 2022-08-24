Roraima confirms first case of monkeypox

This is a 45-year-old male patient from the municipality of Boa Vista.

The State Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday night, 23, the first case of Monkeypox, a disease popularly known as Monkey Smallpox, in the state of Roraima. This is a 45-year-old male patient from the municipality of Boa Vista.

According to the General Coordination of Health Surveillance, the notification of the suspected case took place on August 12. The collection of samples for laboratory analysis was performed by the Epidemiological Surveillance of Boa Vista.

According to the statement issued by Sesau, this Tuesday, the result was presented to LACEN-RR (Central Public Health Laboratory of Roraima), being compatible with Monkeypox.

The referred patient presented signs and symptoms of: adenomegaly, acute skin rash, back pain, asthenia/weakness, muscle pain, arthralgia, localized lymphadenopathy, itching, multiple lesions in the lower and upper limbs, soles of the feet and neck. He remains in isolation, being accompanied by a team from the Municipal Surveillance.

“It is also worth remembering that epidemiological surveillance is the systematic and continuous process of collecting, analyzing, interpreting and disseminating information with the purpose of recommending and adopting measures to prevent and control health problems”, added the note.

Sesau reinforced that the epidemiological investigation of a suspected case is the responsibility of the municipalities, except when there is no structure to do so, as provided for in the guidelines of TECHNICAL NOTE DVE/CGVS/SESAU Nº 08/2022, with LACEN-RR being responsible for forwarding the samples to the reference laboratories, which in turn carry out the laboratory analysis of the collected materials and inform which of them are compatible or not with the disease.