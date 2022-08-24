Saints Row – Furious Banality

Gameplay fun and Saints Row silliness can’t hold back when bugs and poor visual quality drag you so low. It becomes one of the worst open world games in recent years.

Over the past few months I’ve watched presentations in which Volition talked excitedly about this Saints Row reboot, I started to get convinced that it was the kind of “Fast and Furious video game” I was in need of. One of those uncompromising fun experiences, to turn off the brain and just let the giddiness reign.

After several long-running JRPGs, I was in need of a game like this for the summer, when I had the opportunity to play it, I was excited to satisfy my curiosity. The first few hours with the Saints Row reboot were a lot of fun and I felt that Volition got what they wanted, a dizzying, explosive action game with no sense and no worries about it. Add to that an open world filled with bold and bizarre mechanics, as you’d expect from a game in this series, and things are well aligned.

However, at a time when the internet is more concerned about whether it’s woken than whether it’s fun, the most surprising thing was to discover that Saints Row is an average game and that it quickly tires. Technically weak to the point where GTA 5 remains way above, this Saints Row reboot retains all the insanity of the series’ personality, but fails to entertain in the long run and steer clear of mediocrity.





The confirmation that you’re facing a silly game and that you don’t care about logic is noticeable from the first cutscene. You customize your character (I created a She-Hulk) and start shooting in explosive moments, which look like a satire of action movies and games. Volition bets on a comic and satirical tone for the plot, this is notorious from the acrobatic situations that defy logic and how silly these characters behave.

There are 4 main ones in Saints Row, the ones that will lead the Saints and that are born after a series of misadventures of the main character. His name is Boss and you will customize his figure in high detail. These 4 friends will get fed up with suffering as collateral damage from gang war and goofy situation after goofy situation will decide to create their gang and face the two main criminal groups in the city.

These two groups and a third, a private military force, represent the main opponents and whether in story missions, side missions or missions to build your criminal empire, you will be constantly working to diminish their power. This is the narrative basis of Saints Row, showing how these Saints are born and their rise to power.





That ascent to the top of the food chain in the criminal world is accomplished through the main missions and numerous activities, through which Volition taps into this desire to create frantic open-world gameplay. Yes, it’s an open-world action game about criminals, but while GTA focuses on a realistic feel, Saints Row is completely goofy and unbridled in its satire of the United States. Pins are constant, from politics to the tech world, the TikTok generation is too easy a target.

The controls were designed for great dynamism, from driving cars that knock practically everything down, to the aiming system that sticks to the enemy to be easy to shoot down and move on to the next one. Saints Row is fun and you can find yourself involved in car theft, conquering spaces in the city to build new businesses and earn more money, without following the main missions. Exploring these places on a map that visually ends up not even being able to provide an appealing invitation to discover them.

These locations, inspired by cities like Las Vegas and parts of the desert in the United States, feature plenty of photo spots and countless optional activities. Quests that make your friends stronger so you can later call asking for their help, carry out specific quests to level up one of your businesses, look for criminals to earn money or do whatever you feel like to earn XP and level up. This allows you to unlock Perks and Skills to aid in the action.

Volition’s effort is clear to create a light and comic experience, very easy to pick up and play, even without anything new and even if it even loses to games that are many years old. Despite this, all this effort to create a feeling of strong dynamism, especially through the constant challenges and a good feeling of progression, does not resist the weak state of the technical aspect and this ruins all the good efforts.





The Saints Row reboot is a game that’s hard to believe is running on a current-gen console. I played on PS5 and to enjoy 4K you have to sacrifice performance, while looking for better performance and trying 60fps means playing at 1080p. Graphically, the game is very ugly and the low resolution makes it even uglier on a large TV. A lot of pop-in, elements and textures loaded in front of you, weak textures, scenery without textures, little detail and the feeling of an empty world with constantly repeated NPCs (in missions you will kill the same enemy dozens of times), make Saints Row A game that leaves a lot to be desired.

As if this graphic quality and sacrifices for better performance weren’t enough, you still have to put up with a buggy game that cuts a lot from the fun. The more I played, the more bugs appeared, the weaker the AI ​​revealed itself, and the more repeated NPCs appeared. Hour after hour this started to cut the fun and when you have to repeat the same mission at least 3 times because the bugs force you to do so, it’s not fun at all. Not to mention the very poor quality of the animations.

I confess that I did everything to like Saints Row and even had fun with some moments. However, the uncompromising fun that Volition seeks to present, in addition to not bringing anything new, is heavily marred by the very poor visual quality, lots of bugs that often force the replay of missions, bad AI, bad animations and the general feeling of a very technically dated.