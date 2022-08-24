Sampaoli builds life in Brazil, travels to watch games and refuses invitations waiting for a project | football

Jorge Sampaoli is almost a Brazilian. Tanned by the winter sun in Rio, the Argentine coach is not happy with the strong and icy winds that blow near his beach house in Búzios, while he waits for his other house in the west of Rio de Janeiro to be ready.

Father of four children, two Brazilians, Sampaoli built a new life in Brazil. The passages by Santos and Atlético-MG made the Argentine coach fall in love with the country. Enough for him to even consider going anywhere else. The beautiful Marseille, in France, even captivated the coach, but not enough.

At the moment, Sampaoli is not thinking about going to another country. Neither to Argentina or even Chile, where he was successful with the national team. So adapted to Brazilian life, he even agreed, in the country, to participate for the first time in the career of a sports program.

Last Monday, Sampaoli was the guest of Bem, Amigos, on SporTV. Before, he had only sent videos or participated remotely, but never in person.

In Brazil, Sampaoli, in addition to waiting for his house in Rio de Janeiro to be ready, travels to watch games in the main championships. Last Sunday, the coach went to Allianz Parque to closely monitor the tie between Palmeiras and Flamengo.

The coach has been in the country since he left Olympique de Marseille in July. In one month, he has seen Flamengo, Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Fluminense up close… And he doesn’t think about stopping there. Without a club, Sampaoli has been taking advantage of his free time to stay close to Brazilian football – not just the sands of Buzios.

During this period, Sampaoli received invitations from Brazilian clubs. One of them, from Santos, a club he coached in 2019 and for which he was runner-up in the Brasileirão. The technician understands that, so far, he has not received any proposal with a convincing design behind it.