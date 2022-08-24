Sampaoli compares Palmeiras and Flamengo and points out the best team in Brazilian football

Guest of “Bem Amigos” this Monday, Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli talked about the moments of Palmeiras and Flamengo in Brazilian football. Even exalting the rosters of the two teams, the coach pointed out the red-black team as superior to alviverde.

– In Brazil, there are very different teams. Palmeiras consolidated a style, and Flamengo always has an elite squad-he emphasized.

Still, Sampaoli praised Abel Ferreira’s team and the organization of the São Paulo club.

– The organization of Palmeiras, without too many excellent signings, but has a high level of technical and tactical commitment. It is very difficult to beat Palmeiras

About Rubro-Negro, Sampaoli highlighted the quality of the carioca squad and criticized the work of coach Paulo Sousa in front of the team.

– Flamengo, in the current state of mind of the players, with the quality and natural attack sequence, it seems illogical that they were 14th (in the Brasileirão). When the coach thinks that the player has to adapt to his style and not the other way around, failure is guaranteed. I still think that football is not for the coach, but for the players.

Since leaving Olympique de Marseille in July, Sampaoli remains without a club. The Argentine had two spells in Brazilian football, in 2019 at Santos, where he reached second place in the Brasileirão. In 2021, the coach went to Atlético-MG, but his time in the Minas Gerais team lasted less than two months.