Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro family in Brazil; see the prices

Announced on the 10th of August in the international market, the smart watches of the Galaxy Watch 5 family and the Buds 2 Pro headset were launched by Samsung in Brazil, this Tuesday (23). The accessories were already listed on the brand’s official online store this morning, just before the company’s live at 12 pm. Check out the highlights of each product, as well as their suggested prices.

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes: one with 40 mm and a 1.2-inch display; and another with 44 mm and 1.4 inches. The Watch 5 Pro comes with a unique 45mm case option and also has a 1.4-inch display. All screens in AMOLED material. The big difference between the Pro and the base version is the presence of a digital crown, which takes the place of the rotating crown present in the defunct Classic edition of the previous generation. These smartwatches have the Exynos W920 platform, accompanied by 1.5 GB of RAM and up to 16 GB of internal storage. The battery has also increased to try to reduce one of the weaknesses of the predecessors. Now, the Watch 5 has capacities of 284 mAh (40 mm) and 410 mAh (44 mm), while the Watch 5 Pro has 590 mAh, with a promised autonomy of up to 80 hours. Charging has already doubled from 5W to 10W, which reduces the time in the socket. Among the features, the watches continue with monitoring of heart rate (PPG), blood oxygenation, electrocardiogram (ECG), bioimpedance analysis (BIA), stress levels and sleep quality. Now, there’s also the sensor to measure body temperature – a novelty of this generation. In the part of physical exercises, it is possible to use the body reader to see the levels of fat, muscular mass, BMI and water in the body, in addition to programming routines of activities and group challenge. To top it off, Google Maps is natively present, while LTE (in specific model), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS connectivity is supported.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched as Samsung’s most advanced Bluetooth headset. It features a 15% smaller design than its predecessor, the Galaxy Buds Pro, and comes with a matte finish, while the previous generation was glossy. Active noise cancellation (ANC) remains and is now able to filter out 40% more noise over a wider frequency spectrum compared to the old model. The quality has support for 24-bit Hi-Fi sound and 360 multi-channel audio. The Buds 2 Pro also uses Ambient Mode, so you can hear what’s going on around you using the headset’s microphones. The accessory also supports Bixby as a personal assistant and is IPx7 certified to protect against liquids. The battery is 61 mAh, with an autonomy of approximately 5 hours on each charge with ANC activated, or up to 8 hours without the feature. The charging case has 500 mAh, for another 20 hours of noise-canceling audio and 30 hours without the function. Thus, it is possible to make four full recharges in the earbuds.