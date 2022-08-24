Santos profits from Emerson Palmieri’s move from Chelsea to West Ham; see values

West Ham of England announced on Tuesday the signing of left-back Emerson Palmieri. The former Chelsea player was revealed by Santos, who will profit from the transfer.

The deal was signed for 13 million pounds (about R$ 78 million), but could reach 15 million pounds (R$ 90.5 million) due to a bonus for targets stipulated in the contract. As the athlete’s training club, Peixe is entitled to 2.5% of the value.

That is, Alvinegro Praiano has guaranteed 325 thousand pounds (R$ 1.96 million). If the bonus is activated, the team from São Paulo will raise 375 thousand pounds (R$ 2.2 million).

It turns out that Santos will have to allocate part of this amount to Vila Tokens owners. The owners of the virtual currency are entitled to a percentage of the credits arising from the FIFA Solidarity Mechanism. Most of the money, however, will still stay with the club.

Emerson made his professional debut in 2011 and remained at Peixe until 2014, when he was traded to Palermo on loan. Subsequently, the full-back was bought permanently by Roma and sold to Chelsea in 2018. With his good performances in Italy, Palmieri became naturalized and, since October 2018, has been on the pitch 27 times for the Italian national team.

In total, the defender played 33 matches for Peixe and scored three goals.

