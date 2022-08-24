Santos thrashes Inter and remains undefeated in the Brazilian Under-17 Championship

Santos beat Internacional 4-1 this Tuesday, at CT Rei Pelé, for the fourth round of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship. With the result, coach Elder Campos’ team remains undefeated in the 2022 season and in second place in group A of the tournament, now with ten points.

WIN! ⚽️

And Peixe had no trouble building the result. With 27 minutes into the first half, Rodrigo Cezar opened the scoring. Five minutes later, Gabriel Bontempo doubled. At 32, it was Bernardo’s turn to leave his mark.

At the return of the break, Colorado even sketched a reaction, with a goal from Vinícius Côrtes, in the 14th minute. However, at 39, David scored one more for the alvinegros and closed the rout.

In the next round, Meninos da Vila host Corinthians at CT Rei Pelé. The Alvinegro Classic is scheduled for 15:00 (Brasília time) next Wednesday.

Before that, next Saturday, Santos has an appointment scheduled for the Campeonato Paulista under-17. Also in CT Rei Pelé, Peixe receives the ECUS, from Suzano, for the second round of the third phase of the state.

