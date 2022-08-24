São Paulo and Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil will be “tira-teima” in knockout between the teams

São Paulo and Flamengo meet in the Copa do Brasil to decide their place in the final of the tournament. The teams have already met eight times in the knockout stage. View match data and history:

25 – Number of games between teams

According to the Ogol website, São Paulo and Flamengo have already faced each other 110 times, with the first confrontation taking place in 1940.

24 – Competitions that have already faced each other

The teams have already faced each other in Brasileirão, Libertadores, Copa do Brasil, Supercup, Gold Cup, Robertão, Champions Cup, Rio-São Paulo Tournament.

23 – Ties between teams

In the 110 duels, there were 31 draws between the teams.

22 – Victories of São Paulo

São Paulo has the advantage in the duel, with 43 triumphs against Flamengo.

21 – Flamengo wins

Rubro-Negro has 36 victories against Tricolor.

20 – Goals scored by São Paulo

São Paulo is also the top scorer of the match, with 175 goals scored in Flamengo.

19 – Goals scored by Flamengo

The team from Rio de Janeiro scored 25 fewer goals than São Paulo, with 150 scored in total.

18 – São Paulo: Greatest unbeaten record

The biggest unbeaten streak of Tricolor paulista is a streak of nine games without losing. The series took place between 2017 and 2021.

17 – Flamengo: Greatest invincibility

Flamengo’s biggest streak was five games without losing to São Paulo.

16 – São Paulo: Consecutive victories

The maximum number of consecutive victories that São Paulo achieved in the confrontation was four.

15 – Flamengo: Consecutive wins

Flamengo has already achieved a sequence of five consecutive victories in the duel and, currently, Flamengo defends a series of four consecutive victories, being able to reach the fifth triumph.

14 – São Paulo: % of games that scored

In 76% of the matches between the teams, São scored at least one goal.

13 – Flamengo: % of games that scored a goal

Flamengo, on the other hand, swung the opponent’s nets in 70% of the games.

12 – Who won the most in Rio de Janeiro in the last 10 games

In Rio de Janeiro we had five matches in the last 10 games, two wins for each side and one draw.

11 – Who won the most in São Paulo in the last 10 games

In the last 10 matches between the teams, there were five matches in São Paulo, also with two wins for each side and a draw.

10 – Flamengo: Biggest home win

The biggest victory that Flamengo has in the confrontation is a 5 to 1, in the 2021 Brasileirão.

9 – Flamengo: Biggest away win

The biggest victory away from Flamengo was a 4-0, in 2021.

8 – São Paulo: Biggest home win

The biggest victories of São Paulo were by three goals difference, the last one happened in 2020, in a 3 to 0.

7 – São Paulo: Biggest away win

São Paulo’s biggest away win was a 6-1 victory in the 2005 Brasileirão.

6 – Retrospect in the main knockout stages

In knockout, the teams faced each other in Libertadores, in 1993, with a draw by 1 to 1, and a Tricolor victory of 2 to 0. That same year, the teams faced each other in the Supercup and again the São Paulo team took the best on penalties after two 2-2 draws.

Flamengo only started to beat São Paulo in the 90s, with the Champions Cup title, after a 5-3 defeat and a 3-2 victory.

In 2020, the teams met again in the Copa do Brasil, and Tricolor got the better of it with two wins.

5- Who came out on top in the playoffs in general

São Paulo beat Flamengo in four knockout matches. Flamengo also got the best in four duels. Thus, the knockout match is well balanced between the teams.

4- Retrospect in the Copa do Brasil

In 2020, the teams faced each other in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, with two tricolor victories, one 2-1 and the other 3-0.

3 – Retrospective goals in the Copa do Brasil

As we saw in the previous topic, Flamengo scored only one goal in the last confrontation of the Copa do Brasil and Tricolor scored five goals.

2 – Last 10 games

In the last 10 games, there were four wins for each side and two draws. Flamengo won the last four matches.

1 – Goals scored and conceded in the last 10 games

Tricolor scored 14 goals in the last 10 games, while Flamengo scored 18 times.