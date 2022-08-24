Satisfied! Malvino Salvador shows before and after the hair implant: “Even more beautiful”

Malvino Salvador shows before and after the hair implant and fans approve of the result; see how it turned out

Taking advantage of the new Instagram trend, a video that brings together photos in collage format, the actor Malvino Salvador46 years old, showed the before and after of the hair implant, which started the treatment at the beginning of last year.

With the evolution of the treatment, the actor decided to make a kind of diary on the social network to tell all the details to his followers. In the first sessions, the artist was already happy with the beginning of the results and shared his excitement with the public.

Netizens did not miss the opportunity and praised the actor in the comments: “It was already beautiful. Now it’s even more so”, said one fan. Others also said: “Beautiful anyway. Hair or no hair.”

problems in marriage

The actor said that he experienced problems at the beginning of his marriage with his wife, Kyra Gracie. It’s just that at the time, he lived a romantic couple with a lot of chemistry on TV.

He was the protagonist of Love lifewhere he starred in hot scenes with Paola Oliveira. According to him, his father-in-law took advantage of the provocative sequences that aired between the two to play with his daughter.“The pthen I called and said: ‘my daughter comes to see this here’. She got there and was in the kiss, then she: Don’t do that to me!“he told the podcast talking parrot.