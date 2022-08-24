SBT cancels Casos de Família and leaves fans of shacks orphaned on the web

After the cancellation of the iconic program Casos de Família, SBT loses one of the most consumed entertainments and published by social networks in the country. Despite numerous accusations of frame-up, Christina Rocha’s evening aired for 18 years and several generations, thanks to web memes, consumed the attraction. Who doesn’t remember that lady who wanted to buy a naitibruk (notebook) or the young woman in a yellow dress who was expelled from the stage carried by two security guards?

Despite the complaints of fans of the controversial program, in a note released this Tuesday (23/8), SBT reported that the recordings will be suspended this week and will go off the air on September 7. But the LeoDias column decided to talk about this end with joy and gathered in a list the best shacks that this masterpiece of Brazilian audiovisual has served us over the last few years.

Remember the best moments of the Family Cases:

#1. Christina argues and expels “slack” participant from the show

It went bad! This guest, the woman in the yellow dress, as she is known on social media, was extremely rude to the show’s anchor and took a beautiful ass food from Christina. The best of it all? she left there escorted by security!

#two. shack of comadres

A fight between neighborhood gossips ended in confusion and screaming on stage.

#3. The split on stage

Well, this was not a shack but it is by far one of the most emblematic moments of this program. This young man who arrived dancing and opened a split from nowhere is still a meme on Twitter. Christina’s reaction is hilarious!

#4. the famous naitibruck

Probably one of the best moments for the presenter. On this day, a lady told of her desire to buy a notebook for her daughter in a store and that she would have been discriminated against by the seller. The reason? instead of saying notebook, the participants of the Family Cases said “naitibruck”.

#5. fight between sisters

In this case, in addition to the fight, the participation of the foul-mouthed friend, who arrived gossiping about everything and generated good laughs in the audience.