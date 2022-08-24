SBT communicates suspension of program recordings

SBT announced, this afternoon, the suspension of the recordings of the program “Casos de Família”. Silvio Santos’ broadcaster will keep the attraction of presenter Christina Rocha on the air until September 7 and, later, will replace it with soap operas.

In a statement sent to splashthe channel reported that presenter Christina Rocha will remain hired for other challenges and there is a possibility of the program ‘return to programming’ of SBT in 2023.

“The press office informs that SBT will suspend the recordings of the program Casos de Família from this week. The broadcaster informs that the program may return in 2023, with a new season and new stories. It is worth remembering that presenter Christina Rocha will remain hired of SBT. At the time of the attraction, soap operas will be shown. Casos de Família will be on the air until September 7”, says the statement.

The “Family Cases”, which ran from 2004 to 2022, was based on interpersonal conflicts that happen daily between family members, neighbors and even co-workers. He was presented by journalist Regina Volpato from 2004 to 2009 and then presenter Christina Rocha took charge of the attraction.

In the program, guests discussed everyday cases with the presenter and the audience and also received guidance from a psychologist on how to find a solution to problems.

“These are real cases”

During the 18 years on the air, “Casos de Família” faced several questions about the veracity of the cases presented on stage. The stories raised doubts in the public because of the picturesque themes.

In an interview with UOLin 2019, Christina Rocha celebrated being in charge of the program and denied that the cases involving shacks were set up by the production.

“These are real cases. I wouldn’t lie about it. It deeply irritates me when they say it’s a frame. If it were a lie I wouldn’t slap the face. I’m super ethical. If I say they’re real, it seems like I’m the liar. a journalist, I have a name to uphold and I have always acted correctly”, she tells journalists who followed the recordings of the anniversary of the program, which debuted with her in charge on May 4, 2009.

Family Cases What matters is the money Image: Reproduction/SBT

Christina Rocha even became a meme on social media with the most “creative” cases of “Family Cases”. She said that she had fun seeing her face in jokes related to everyday life on the internet.