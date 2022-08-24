SBT removes ‘Casos de Família’ from the schedule, takes the program off the air and moves the web: “It marked a generation”

Brazil is not prepared for this news. After 18 years of exhibition, the Brazilian television system announced that the program “Family cases” will go off the air on the 7th of September. The reason would be due to the low audience numbers of the attraction commanded by the presenter Cristina Rocha.

The information was confirmed this Tuesday (23) by Silvio Santos’ own broadcaster. “The Communications Office informs that SBT will suspend the recordings of the program ‘Casos de Família’ starting this week. The broadcaster informs that the program may return in 2023, with a new season and new stories. It is worth remembering that presenter Christina Rocha will remain hired by SBT. At the time of the attraction, soap operas will be shown. Family Cases will be on air until September 7“, said the executives in a note.

It is worth remembering that the rumors that the communication company was dissatisfied with the performance of “Casos de Família” are not recent. A few months ago, the portal “NaTelinha” even reported the risks that the program kept within the schedule. According to the portal, the show’s audience numbers got even worse after the time change.

On the internet, netizens criticized the broadcaster’s decision.It marked a generation. My mother looked for family cases a form of understanding when I said I’m gay. It may seem absurd, but for lay people and low-income people, the show had a role beyond entertainment. It was a didactic way of dealing with important topics.”, warned a profile on Twitter.