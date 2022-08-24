SBT suspends recordings and exchanges Casos de Família for soap operas

SBT announced this Tuesday afternoon (23) that the recordings of Casos de Família, a program hosted by Christina Rocha in the afternoons of the channel, will be suspended this week. According to a press release from the station, the attraction will be on the air until September 7 and may return to the schedule in 2023, in a new season. The presenter will continue to be hired by the company and, at the time, soap operas will be shown – the titles of the serials were not disclosed. The network did not explain what motivated the decision to cancel the show.

“The Communications Office informs that SBT will suspend the recordings of the program Casos de Família starting this week. The broadcaster informs that the program may return in 2023, with a new season and new stories. It is worth remembering that presenter Christina Rocha will remain hired by SBT. At the time of the attraction, soap operas will be shown. Casos de Família will be on the air until September 7”, says the note sent by the broadcaster to Pop TV.

In SBT programming for 18 years, Casos de Família is based on the Venezuelan format of the same name. The attraction debuted in 2004, with a presentation by Regina Volpato. In 2009, Christina Rocha took over the show to make it more popular. Since then, the format has gone through several schedules in the programming of Silvio Santos’ channel. Among the changes, it even had a prime-time version on Saturday nights. In recent months, after being sidelined for the ungrateful clash with A Hora da Venenosa and O Cravo e a Rosa (2000), Christina Rocha was unable to regain the audience she had at 4:30 pm and became responsible for increasing the crater even more. in the afternoon audience of the SBT.