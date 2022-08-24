Scientists discover how perception of the flow of time is formed; understand

posted on 08/23/2022 19:40



The arrow of time, concept of the second law of thermodynamics, began to be unraveled by scientists – (credit: David/Pixabay)

How the flow of time is perceived by living beings is a mystery to scientists, but a new study led by researchers in New York has taken a fundamental step towards unraveling the process that arises through microscopic interactions, which form the so-called “arrow of time”.

From an experiment with salamanders, the researchers were able to deconstruct the construction of time and observe how microscopic interactions occur. The study was carried out by the Graduate Center for Theoretical Sciences Initiative at the City University of New York and published last Monday (22/8) in the journal Physical Review Letters.

To understand the scientists’ discovery, they report in the study report that they followed science’s understanding of the arrow of time. It is a concept of the second law of thermodynamics, whose principle is that the microscopic interactions of physical systems move from order to disorder.

This logic is, in fact, the explanation for which the time of the Universe only moves forward, with no chance of returning to the past. Planets, galaxies and all the elements in which they live move into a chaotic state, moving from the present order to a future disorder. That’s why humans understand that time only flows forward.

“The two questions our team had were: if we looked at a particular system, would we be able to quantify the strength of its time arrow? And would we be able to figure out how it emerges from the microscale, where cells and neurons interact, to the whole system?” detailed Christopher Lynn, the first author of the paper and a postdoctoral fellow at the Center.





The researchers then went after the answers. The idea was to capture the perception of time and how it was constructed. What was understood by them is that this perception is the result of neural functions and, thus, the study focused on providing stimuli to a living being to analyze the possible interactions of neurons.

Salamanders were chosen for the job. The experiment took place by observing the response of the animals’ neurons when their retinas were subjected to two types of video recordings. The first of a single object moving in random directions across the screen and the other with a recording of a regular nature setting.

From the moment they captured the movements of the screen, the researchers were able to observe the microscopic interactions of neurons and understand that the arrow of time moves from simple interactions between them – and not in a complicated or larger mechanism. .

In addition, the scientists noticed that the firing of neurons and the consequent arrow of time in salamanders was greater when the animals observed the scene of the random object. This shows that the second law of thermodynamics is more evident, since tracking an object that runs to various places is more chaotic than the order of a regular scene of nature.

This last discovery was pointed out by researchers as a way of understanding how our perception of time is aligned with the external world. “These results may be of particular interest to neuroscience researchers,” said Lynn. “They can, for example, lead to answers about whether the time arrow works differently in neuroatypical brains,” she says.