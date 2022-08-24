sedan is confirmed for next year

After confirming that the new Nissan Sentra would be sold in Brazil, this time the Japanese brand said when the medium sedan will arrive: in the first half of 2023. Yes, if the date is not yet accurate, the manufacturer has not disclosed any further information about it eighth-generation sedan. The look is nothing new, as the model was presented in China in 2019.

It is not yet known which versions will be marketed in Brazil. The 2023 version of the Sentra on display at Nissan Innovation Week has sporty appeal, with 18-inch diamond wheels, black roof and mirrors (in contrast to a flashy orange body), sunroof, spoiler and sports exhaust.

The lines are quite aerodynamic, especially those on the hood. The new Nissan Sentra also has very marked creases along the body. The roof slopes to the best coupe look. Oh, the sides also have miniskirts.

The unit presented has a good finish, with emphasis on the panel with leather appliqué with orange stitching, as well as the seats. The interior space of the midsize sedan is ample, with satisfactory legroom also in the rear seat. Already the trunk has about 450 liters, in the average of the segment.

Body design reminiscent of the Nissan Versa Interior is well finished and spacious. New generation of Nissan Sentra is eighth globally Rear spoiler adds sportiness Unit shown in Brazil has 18-inch wheels New generation has aggressive lines

The model should bring under the hood a 2.0 engine with direct fuel injection, capable of delivering about 150hp of power and 20kgfm of torque. In conjunction with this unit, there is a CVT-type automatic transmission.

New Nissan Sentra will have little competition

Although there are more debts than certainties regarding the Sentra, it is a fact that the moment for its launch is favorable, since the Honda Civic is on vacation: the new generation will return imported and, consequently, much more expensive. The fact that the Nissan sedan is brought from Mexico is another facilitator, as the origin exempts it from import tax.

On the other hand, each year the mid-sized sedan segment loses space to SUVs. Currently, the Toyota Corolla reigns practically alone in the category: the Chevrolet Cruze is at the end of its career, while the Kia Cerato and the Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro have never had significant market share. However, there is still room for the new Nissan Sentra, as long as there is a good price.

We’ve already driven the new Nissan Versa, the “little brother” of the Sentra. Watch the video!