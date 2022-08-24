see everything that happened at the event

Couldn’t catch the opening night of Gamescom 2022 live? Rest assured, the MyPS prepared the traditional “summary” for you. We’ve separated the main announcements with ticket stamped for Sony consoles in one place to update you on everything that happened.

With the right to reveal the release date of Dead Island 2, gameplay of Lies of P, in addition to news about Sonic Frontiers and Hogwarts Legacy, the conference offered a lot of information. Check it all out below!

Gamescom 2022 summary

Everywhere (released in 2023)

DualSense Edge

The Callisto Protocol (combat focus)

Hogwarts Legacy (CRUCIO!)

Dune: Awakening (PS5)

Sonic Frontiers (released November 8)

Goat Simulator 3 (gameplay revealed)

Lies of P (released in 2023)

Under the Waves (new game by Quantic Dream)

Atlas Fallen (announced for PS5)

The Lords of the Fallen (coming in 2024)

Gotham Knights (Advanced to October 21)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (from the creators of Friday the 13th)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (in September on PS5)

Dead Island 2 (coming in February 2023)

The Expand

Friends vs Friends

Wyrosong

So, did you enjoy the opening night of Gamescom 2022? Which game caught your attention the most? Comment!