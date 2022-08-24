See now if you are in the 4th batch of income tax refund – News

The Federal Revenue released this Wednesday (24) the consultation of the fourth and penultimate batch of refund of the Income Tax 2022. According to the Tax Authorities, 4,462,564 taxpayers will be included in this round, which has a total value of R$6 billion.



FIND OUT IF YOU ARE ON THE 4TH IR REFUND BATCH

Payment will be deposited or transferred via Pix on August 31st as requested in the statement. Taxpayers present in this lot will receive the refund with an increase, referring to the monthly variation of the Selic rate in relation to the amount indicated at the time of delivery of the document. The correction will be 3.05%

Anyone who doesn’t show up in the current round can still benefit from the last batch on September 30th. Those who are not contemplated in any of the lots probably fell into the fine mesh and will have to settle accounts with the Lion.









how to consult

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet (www.gov.br/receitafederal), click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”.

The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, which allows a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the declaration status, through the processing extract, accessed on e-CAC. If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can make the rectification, correcting the information that may be wrong.

The Revenue also makes available an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to consult directly in its databases information on the release of IRPF refunds and the registration status of an enrollment with the CPF.





How is the payment done

Payment of the refund is made to the bank account informed in the income tax declaration, either directly or by indicating a Pix key. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account has been deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen will be able to reschedule the credit of the amounts in a simple and fast way through the BB Portal, accessing the address https://www.bb.com.br/irpf or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within one year, he may request the balance for the e-CAC Portalavailable on the Federal Revenue website, accessing the menu Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax and clicking on “Request Refund Not Redeemed on the Banking Network”.





2022 IR refund calendar

1st batch: May 31 (already paid)

2nd batch: June 30 (already paid)

3rd batch: July 29 (already paid)

4th batch: August 31

5th batch: September 30





Contributors

The fourth batch also includes residual refunds from previous years. Of the total, R$ 265,909,045.61 belong to taxpayers who have legal priority, with 7,855 elderly people over 80 years old, 60,575 between 60 and 79 years old, 5,514 with some physical, mental or serious illness, and 25,854 whose main source of income is the teaching profession.

There were also 4,362,766 non-priority items that delivered the declaration until May 30 of this year.



