see the new poll on the presidential race

Electoral survey in Paraná Research on the presidential race, released this Wednesday (24), showed former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 41.7% of voting intentions, followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 37%.

In comparison with the survey released by the institute on August 2, Lula rose 0.6 point, while Bolsonaro grew 1.4 point. The oscillations occurred within the margin of error, which is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points. The difference between the two candidates is 4.7 points, the lowest since the beginning of the year.

Then come former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) with 7.3% and senator Simone Tebet (MDB) with 2.7%. The other candidates did not reach 1%. White and null votes added up to 6%, while undecided voters who did not know how to respond scored 4.1%.

Electoral poll for president: 1st round (with list of candidates)

Lula (PT) – 41.7%

Bolsonaro (PL) – 37%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 7.3%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 2.7%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 0.4%

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – 0.2%

Eymael (DC) – 0.1%

Felipe d’Avila (New) – 0.1%

Leonardo Pericles (UP) – 0.1%

Roberto Jefferson (PTB) – 0.1%

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0.1%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil) – 0.1%

Blanks and nulls – 6%

Don’t know/didn’t answer – 4.1%

Electoral poll for president: 1st round (spontaneous, without a list of candidates)

Squid (PT) – 30%

Bolsonaro (PL) – 26.5%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 2.7%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 1%

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 0.2%

Eymael (DC) – 0.1%

Felipe D’Avila (New) – 0.1%

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0.1%

Soraya Thronicke (Union) – 0.1%

Other names mentioned – 0.1%

Blanks and nulls – 5.9%

Don’t know/didn’t answer – 33.3%

See the evolution of candidates in the stimulated search

Second round: Lula vs Bolsonaro

Lula (PT) – 47.8%

Bolsonaro (PL) – 40.4%

Blanks and nulls – 7.4%

Don’t know/didn’t answer – 4.4%

Electoral potential of presidential candidates

The company also probed the rejection and electoral potential of the top four in the presidential poll. See below.

I would definitely vote

Lula (PT) – 33.1%

Bolsonaro (PL) – 30.6%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 4.1%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 1.6%

I could vote for the candidate

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 46.5%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 33.6%

Lula (PT) – 21.4%

Bolsonaro (PL) – 17.2%

I wouldn’t vote at all.

Bolsonaro (PL) – 50.2%

Lula (PT) – 44.2%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 43.7%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 35.2%

You don’t know him well enough to comment.

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 27.4%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 3.6%

Bolsonaro (PL) – 0.6%

Lula (PT) – 0.5%

Bolsonaro government assessment

Paraná Pesquisas also asked respondents to this survey how they evaluated the government of Jair Bolsonaro: 49.8% responded that they disapprove of the president’s management, while 46.3% said they approved of it. In another evaluation question, 41.3% said they considered the government bad or terrible, 35.7% said it was great or good, and 21.6% said they considered it regular.

The government’s approval rating rose 2.4 percentage points from a poll conducted in early August, while disapproval dropped 2.6 points. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points.

Paraná Research Methodology

Paraná Pesquisas personally interviewed 2,020 people aged 16 or over between August 19 and 23, 2022 in 162 Brazilian municipalities, in 26 states and the Federal District. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points and the confidence level reaches 95%. The survey was carried out with its own resources and is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-03138/2022. The survey report is available for download at this link as a PDF.

Why does Gazeta do Povo publish polls

Gazeta do Povo has been publishing for years all the polls of the intention to vote carried out by the main institutes of public opinion in the country. You can check the most recent surveys at this link, as well as articles on the subject.

Intent polls take a moment reading, based on representative samples of the population. Interview methods, the composition and number of the sample and even the way a question is asked are factors that can influence the result. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the information on methodologies, found at the end of Gazeta do Povo’s articles on electoral polls.

Having made these notes, the Gazeta considers that electoral polls, far from being a prediction of the outcome of the elections, are an information tool available to the reader, since the published results have the potential to influence decisions of parties, political leaders and even even the moods of the financial market.