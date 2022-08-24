See tips that help prevent memory problems and signs of dementia in old age – News

Dedicating yourself to a good word search is one of the most popular tips when it comes to exercising your memory and ensuring good cognitive performance in old age. But is this the only way to preserve our memories – and our brains – throughout life? experts heard by R7 explain that it is not that simple.

There are a number of factors associated with the functioning of memory and the old maxim of “you are what you eat” can also be applied in this case, as well as issues related to genetics and underlying diseases.

It is inevitable that memory undergoes changes throughout life and that after a certain age, information is no longer processed with the same speed and ease.

Nonetheless, it is possible to reach old age without signs of dementia or significant cognitive lossesexplains neurosurgeon Marcelo Valadares, from the clinical staff of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, and researcher in the Neurosurgery discipline at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Unicamp (State University of Campinas).

For this, the path is known: maintain a healthy diet, practice physical activity regularly, avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages and smoking.

These are the same recommendations to circumvent problems such as diabetes and high blood pressure, for example, as brain health also depends on the proper functioning of the entire body.





Still, hobbies like crossword puzzles and maintaining a good reading habit are important allies to train cognitive skills.

However, alone, they are not enough to preserve memory, according to the psychiatrist at the Institute of Psychiatry, Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo, Rodrigo Martins Leite.

“What international studies show is that dementia has to do with physical health risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes. So far, if the person does not take care of aspects of health [como um todo]cognitive training alone is not enough to prevent dementia”, says the psychiatrist.





How does memory work?

Basically, it’s like there are compartments in the brain where memories are arranged in order of importance. One is recent, or short-term, memory, which, according to the MSD Manual of Diagnosis and Treatment, stores information that will be temporarily needed, such as a grocery list.

There is also working memory, which stores knowledge that will be used immediately, such as remembering where you are.

Long-term memory, as the name suggests, stores information and experiences that are relevant throughout life.

“Our brain is letting go of things that are not relevant, not necessary or those that we don’t think about. So it’s not that our memory is infinite, it’s categorized, it has meaning and it’s triggered as we value it”, explains the neurosurgeon.

Emotions are also an important component of this preservation, according to the psychiatrist, and can modulate memory capacity, filtering what the brain will retain or discard.

“When we look at the past, in general, we end up having a selective memory. The situations we experience loaded with emotion, whether positive or negative, end up marking our memory more, while more trivial situations, without so much associated emotion, end up being recorded with less evidence”, underlines Leite.





Technology’s impact on memory

For specialists, it is still not possible to measure the impact of the internet and digital media on memory, or even to say what is the effect caused by the avalanche of information and interactions that using a social network, for example, can provide.

“What we can already see is that in a more empirical way, this sensory overload of data is associated with lower memory retention. Due to the excess of these elements, we end up having a lot of difficulty in filtering and selecting what is important from what is not. So, this excess of information ends up harming the consolidation of memories”, highlights Leite.

On the other hand, neurosurgeon Marcelo Valadares considers that technology can also stimulate reasoning as it facilitates access to quality information.

“Good memory, but especially memory loss, is often associated with using our intelligence, performing complex activities, studying and reading. So, if we consider that technology comes to stimulate and to develop, we can have [por exemplo] more reading”, highlights Valadares.

“But it’s different for people who spend a lot of time on the internet and don’t sleep well, for example. Sleeping well is necessary for our brain to process our memories better, and people who do not have quality sleep may experience a loss of this function over time”, concludes the neurosurgeon.



