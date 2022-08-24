See what #FACT or #FAKE is in Ciro Gomes’ interview for Jornal Nacional | elections

PDT’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, was the second interviewee of Jornal Nacional, from TV Globo this Tuesday (23).

The first was Jair Bolsonaro, on Monday. The series of interviews will also include: Lula, on Thursday (25); and Simone Tebet, on Friday (26).

The Fato ou Fake team checked Ciro Gomes’ main statements. Read:

“33 million people are hungry and 120 [milhões] didn’t have all three meals today.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: 33.1 million Brazilians are currently hungry, a level equivalent to 30 years ago, according to the 2nd National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil, released in June. The same survey pointed out that 125.2 million Brazilians live with some degree of food insecurity – that is, they do not have full and regular access to quality food, in sufficient quantity, without compromising access to other essential needs. The number corresponds to more than half (58.7%) of the country’s population.

“It is a tradition in Brazil that the president, once elected, elects with him 50 [deputados], 10% of Congress. But they all just choose that”

#NOTHAT. See why: The number cited by Ciro is a little lower than the reality. Since 1994, the parties of elected presidents have elected, on average, 78 deputies, equivalent to 15% of the total. In the last election, however, the amount was very close to the one cited by the candidate. Check the number by year:

2018 — Jair Bolsonaro (PSL) — 52 deputies

2014 — Dilma Rousseff (PT) — 70 deputies

2010 — Dilma Rousseff (PT) — 88 deputies

2006 — Lula (PT) — 83 deputies

2002 — Lula (PT) — 91 deputies

1998 — FHC (PSDB) — 99 deputies

1994 — FHC (PSDB) — 63 deputies

“[Fui] The most popular governor in Brazil.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: Ciro Gomes (at the time, from the PSDB) left the government of Ceará in September 1994 with 74% approval, the best among the twelve states consulted in a Datafolha survey. Among the people of Ceará, 18% rated the government as regular and only 5% considered the management to be bad. The second best evaluated was the governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, Pedro Pedrossian (PTB), with 58% approval.

“Do you, undecided, know how many [são] you? More than half the population.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: According to the latest Ipec (formerly Ibope) poll, released on August 15, the number of undecided people was 7% of the total, in the stimulated first round — when the names of candidates are presented to voters. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points. The same poll found that 77% of voters were fully committed to voting for president in 2022.

The latest Datafolha poll, released on August 18, indicated that 2% of voters were undecided in the stimulated first round. The margin of error is also plus or minus two percentage points. Datafolha also showed that 75% of voters are determined to vote.

“Brazil, my brother, has 3% of the world’s population. And in Brazil 11 of every 100 people who died in the world died in the pandemic.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: According to the United Nations (UN), in 2011, the world reached the mark of 7 billion people – the forecast is that, in November of this year, the number will reach 8 billion.

The last count of the Brazilian population was carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) in 2010. In that year, Brazilians formed a contingent of almost 191 million people.

IBGE projections indicate an increase of 13% in the last 12 years, bringing the estimated number of inhabitants to 215 million. Therefore, the population of Brazil, in fact, represents approximately 3% of the world population.

Regarding deaths from Covid-19 during the pandemic, the number presented by Ciro Gomes is also true. Brazil recorded, this Tuesday (23), 195 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling 682,941 since the beginning of the pandemic. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), updated this Wednesday (23), the cumulative number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world reached 6,451,016. The deaths recorded in Brazil correspond to about 10.6% of the world’s total. Thus, it is correct to say that 11 of every 100 deaths in the world by Covid are Brazilians.

“We basically send them, they are their children or themselves who are there, 40 million Brazilians migrated from the South, from the Northeast, to integrate, not to give up the Amazon.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: During the Military Dictatorship, the then president Castelo Branco encouraged, in 1966, a policy for the Amazon that became known as “integrate in order not to deliver”. Brazilians from other states did in fact migrate to the region, but the number was not that high. Ten years later, the population of the Legal Amazon reached 7 million people. In addition, considering the nine states that make up the Legal Amazon, an IBGE estimate released in August 2021 indicates that 28 million people currently live in the region.

“Brazil had 34% of its wealth taken from industry, today it has less than 10%.”

#NONBEMASSIM, Here’s why: The largest share of industry in the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) took place in 1985, when it accounted for 48% of the wealth produced in Brazil, according to the National Confederation of Industry. Last year, according to the IBGE, the industry accounted for 22.2% of GDP.

If only the manufacturing industry is taken into account, the one that adds more value to production, the peak also took place in 1985, when it accounted for 24.48% of the total GDP. In 2021, the manufacturing industry produced 11.1% of the country’s wealth.

“[Existem]14 thousand works stopped [no Brasil].”

The statement is #FACT. See why: According to an audit of paralyzed works carried out by the Federal Audit Court (TCU), in 2019, 14,403 works across the country were paralyzed. BRL 70 billion have already been spent on them, but another BRL 40 billion would still be needed to complete them.

According to information from Agência Senado, in 2021, the Court of Auditors promoted a new investigation that pointed out that, of the 27 thousand contracts analyzed, only 7 thousand were stopped. But, according to the auditors, 11,000 contracts financed by the Union have disappeared from official databases since the 2019 audit. Therefore, it is not possible to compare the two data.

“The privilege that makes Brazil have five people accumulating the income of the one hundred million poorest and middle-class nationals.”

#NOTHAT. See why: the data cited by the candidate corresponds to that released by the NGO Oxfam in January 2018. The survey is based on information from Forbes magazine and global wealth data from the Credit Suisse bank.

As the NGO’s reports are annual, however, the number has become outdated. According to the latest edition of the study, entitled “Inequality kills”, the current data is that the 20 richest Brazilians have more wealth than 128 million Brazilians.

“Fortaleza no longer has risk areas.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: According to the Fortaleza City Hall website, the city has 89 risk areas, where 21,345 families live. The Civil Defense considers as a risk area the territories that can threaten the safety of residents, due to their vulnerability.

“When the very wrong law to combat drug trafficking in Brazil was passed, which took 800,000 black and poor young people from the periphery of Brazil to the prison.”

#NOT BEAUTIFUL. See why: Ciro Gomes refers to the law enacted in 2006 that establishes the criteria for “repression of unauthorized production and illicit drug trafficking”. In that year, there were 339,580 people in prison in Brazil, according to the 2007 Brazilian Public Security Yearbook. At the time, the percentage of blacks in the prison population was not reported.

According to the most recent Brazilian Public Security Yearbook, there were 820,689 prisoners in the country in 2021. Of these, 46.4% are between 18 and 29 years old: 380,799 prisoners. And 67.5% are black: 553,965.

According to the yearbook, over the last few years, the percentage of the black population incarcerated has increased. In 2011, 60.3% of the incarcerated population was black and 36.6% white. In 2021, the proportion was 67.5% of black prisoners to 29% of whites.

*Felipe Grandin, Cristina Caldas, Hermínio Bernardo, Louise Queiroga, Marcelo Parreira, Marina Pinhoni, Patrícia Fiúza, Pedro Bohnenberger, Rafael Rosas, Thais Leocádio and Victor Farias.

