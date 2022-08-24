see who leads the Senate race in Pernambuco

O Jamildo’s blog discloses exclusively, this Wednesday (24), the electoral poll Connect with voting intentions for the 2022 Elections in Pernambuco. The Senate race has Andrew de Paula (PSD) in the lead, accompanied by more three candidates tied within the margin of error.

This is the first survey carried out by the institute with all the candidacies already defined by the parties and coalitions in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Once again, the percentage of voters who said vote blank or null for the position of senator, counting 41%. Another 15% said they did not know who to vote for.

In the leadership of the research by the Senate in Pernambuco, appears Andrew de Paula (PSD), a party allied to Marília Arraes’ Solidarity. The candidate had 12% of voting intentions.

In comparison with the previous survey, released by Conectar in July, André de Paula remained in the lead, oscillating positively by two points.

In the second position appears Guilherme Coelho (PSDB), candidate for Raquel Lyra’s ticket. He appears for the first time in the Conectar poll, adding up to 10% of voting intentions.

Considering a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points, André de Paula and Guilherme Coelho are technically tied.

Subsequently, appear Teresa Leitao (EN) and Gilson Machado Neto (PL), both with 6%. Despite a greater distance, they also technically tie with the top two placed within the margin of error.

Esteves Jacinto (PRTB) and Carlos Andrade Lima (UB) appear next, with 3% each.

Check the electoral poll for the Senate in Pernambuco

André de Paula (PSD): 12%

Guilherme Coelho (PSDB): 10%

Teresa Leitão (PT): 6%

Gilson Machado Neto (PL): 6%

Esteves Jacinto (PRTB): 3%

Carlos Andrade Lima (UB): 3%

Roberta Rita (PCO): 2%

Eugenia Lima (PSOL): 1%

Dayse Medeiros (PSTU): 1%

None/White/Null: 41%

Don’t know/Did not answer: 15%

Research Methodology Connect

The Conectar electoral poll was carried out between August 19 and 22, 2022, interviewing 1,000 Pernambuco voters in 55 municipalities.

The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points, and the confidence level is 95%.

The research is registered with the TSE under the numbers BR-03528/2022 and PE-PE-02873/2022.

