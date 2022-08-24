Seized cell phones show exchange of messages between PGR and Bolsonarista businessmen

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras / Credit: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom / Agência Brasil

In the cell phones seized by the Federal Police with Bolsonarista businessmen, there is an exchange of messages with the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. The information is confirmed by sources from the PF, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Also according to sources from the MPF, PF and STF, in the messages there would be criticism of the performance of Minister Alexandre de Moraes and also comments on the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro. The messages are still kept confidential, but have already become a topic among STF ministers.

Aras, in addition to the PGR, is also the electoral attorney general. And the exchange of messages with businessmen who became the target of the investigation that investigates anti-democratic acts can bring embarrassment for him in this position. Especially because what led to the deflagration of the operation were messages from these businessmen defending Bolsonaro and criticizing the election of former President Lula.

According to the PGR, the rapporteur of the case in the STF, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, authorized the searches and only informed the PGR after the PF operation began on Tuesday morning. However, sources linked to Moraes argue that the PGR was informed of the operation on Monday (22/8).

One of Aras’s friends is businessman Meyer Nigri, from the construction company Tecnisa, who was mentioned by name in Aras’ inauguration speech as PGR. “I can’t help but greet a friend of all hours at this moment we experience. And I pay a special tribute to my friend Meyer Nigri, on whose behalf I greet the entire Jewish community, who celebrated 5,780 years in recent days,” said Aras. And he added in his speech: “It would be difficult for me to name every friend. So I ask you to, on behalf of Meyer Nigri, greet everyone present, especially the friends from Bahia, whom I could not name one by one, and all the colleagues and friends present here”.

According to aides to Aras, the attorney general has acquaintances and friends in the business world and, therefore, there are conversations between them. The advisors reiterate that Aras only learned about the operation this Tuesday (23/8) and, therefore, did not exchange information about the police investigations. And they claim that the messages sent by Aras to one of the businessmen, now the target of the investigation, are only “superficial” comments.